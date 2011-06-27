  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2005 Audi S4
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 S4
5(82%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
90 reviews
Write a review
See all S4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,204 - $9,957
Used S4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...18

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The best car for a smart man

Jim, 03/20/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I've owned my S4 for over 30k miles now, so I think I can properly review it as a used car. It's a blast to drive if you drive it like it wants to be driven. You honestly have to take care to drive it slowly. I commute 3 hours round trip to DC everyday and while I hate my commute, if I just stomp on the gas in 3rd gear at 3k revs, it makes you smile like a teenager watching American Pie during a certain scene. Gun it in first and you almost feel uncomfortable. It throws you back and takes some getting used to. I typically drive conservatively, but if you downshift in this car and hear the growl, it just makes you smile. I give my car to my wife when I'm out of town, and it scares her.

Report Abuse

Is there a perfect car?This is may be it

Biagio, 01/29/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Thanks to most of the reviewers here, I made the decision to purchase a used S4 (along with Audi's pure protection additional warranty). I have to say it is the most amazing car I've ever owned--even over my 67 Mustang fastback. As another reviewer said "it does everything right". A pleasure to drive, doesn't look fast but runs like a refined rocket, handles like a track car and is great in snowy terrain of the north west. Highway MPG is doable, and for those that lament about city MPG, realize it's 340HP w/over 300lb ft torque...in the same engine compartment as the A4 (which I've owned 1.8t) and also liked. This is like a supermodel love affair in comparison. Gracious, powerful, refined

Report Abuse

If I could marry this car, I would!

SSG_Wells, 10/06/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this car when I was home on R&R leave from Afghanistan back in February. I had been researching the A4 for about 7 months and had every intention of buying that once I got to the dealership. As the Carmax dealer was walking me to the A4's I saw my knight in shining armor out of the corner of my eye. The girl opened the driver's side door and I was sold. I didn't even test drive the thing, and it was a manual so I had to teach myself, but trust me it was WELL worth it. I took a look at the A4's once I was done drooling over my soon-to-be new car and there was absolutely no comparison; the A4 looked like a grandma car compared to what I was about to roll home in!

Report Abuse

Updated review of my 2005 S4

jnicho1, 03/29/2014
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I previously wrote a review on my car at about 70k miles and she was still an awesome car (I bought her used in 2007 with 28k miles). I say still because at about 84k miles my timing tensioners started to fail and my timing chain had the infamous rattle at start up. At first, not a big deal, but the check engine light came on and the rattle became worse and worse. I knew the repairs would cost thousands, so I had to get rid of her. It was bitter sweet because I got a new S4, but I miss the V8. The suspension isn't meant for bad roads, so beware of suspension work if you live in a city of anywhere the roads aren't great. That was several thousand $$$ too.

Report Abuse

The Ultimate Compromise

DJD, 08/29/2010
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

I drove both new and used BMW's and Mercedes before I picked my 5-year-old S4 Cabrio. Haven't regretted my choice for a second. I think of this car as the "ultimate compromise." You can speed top-down through the sweepers of Big Sur in Summer or tackle the hills at Tahoe in the winter. You can hoon it like a teenager, or ferry the kids to grandma's in safety and comfort. And oh, the engine! It's the finest engine I've ever owned - power and torque and an understated rumble. It's hard to say how this car could be improved. A hint: the 2005 tends to be ~$10k cheaper than face-lifted 06-09 models, even though it's almost exactly identical under the skin.

Report Abuse
12345...18
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S4s for sale

Related Used 2005 Audi S4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles