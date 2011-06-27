Used 2004 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews
This One Does it All
This is the perfect car if you don't want to be seen in a "sports car". Not to mention, you can haul a few kids along the way as well. Although it is not as athletic as a Cayman, it will easily blow away your expectation as to what a grocery hauler can do. It has the class inside and out as you'd expect from an Audi. The 4.2L V8 is a battle-tested dynamo in the lineup. Sure, you can complain about the mileage, but don't buy this car if that's on the top of your list - high performance is what it is. Although we haven't used it to tow anything, it is our do it all car anytime of the year. If you can find one (sedan or wagon), jump on it, you will be happy
Uber wagon, year round satisfaction
What a great year round vehicle! Classy looks, classy interior, good handling, comfortable ride, 4 doors, wagon versatility, great power, all wheel drive, powerful brakes, and in my case, absolutely reliable, no problems. This car offers a combination that few, if any can match. Great engineering. Get your M3s out of the barn in the Midwest during winter. LOL
The most camoflaged car on the road!
Third child came/ TT had to go/wife got minivan and I got a world class sports car disguised as a family station wagon.Audi builds great exteriors(Black on Black)and even better interiors(two-tone black/grey Alcantara,Recaro seats,both front&back seats).Bose concert sound is very nice but the throaty rumble of 340HP is even nicer.Quattro lends confidence that even in the worst weather my family is safer in the Avant than in our minivan.A note about gas mileage big V8s can have big appetites especially in city driving, however I found the highway gas mileage to be comparable to other V8s.
Rockin' Rocket of a 4-door!
I've owned this car for about 2.5 months and I still get excited everytime I get in and crank it. My exitement hasn't diminished a bit yet, in fact it has grown as I have learned to drive it (44yrs. old and never shifted gears before can you believe). This car is art. It is an amazing blend of ergonomic creature comfort, great looks, 4-door functionality, and unbelievable performance. It leaves very little left to add to the mix since it is so potent and so driveable.
Oh What a Feeling!!!
Unbelievable, smooth and powerful. A joy just to sit in and admire. Smoothest tranny I have ever experienced. Not a day goes by where either the color (Nogaro blue) or the Alacantara recaro (blue) interior doesn't get noticed by a passer-by!
