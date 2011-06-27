Used 2003 Audi RS 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Truly a beast
I started driving about three years ago, just as the RS6 came to the U.S. I received an A6 2.8 for my first car, a loved the way the car drove. Recently, I have become obsessed with owning an RS6; so I purchased one. This car is amazing; it handles corners in the wet like no other family sedan, and it will lay waste to most Porsches and Ferraris. I hate putting the miles on my RS6, but it is so fun to drive, I have to take it out of the garage at least once a week. It truly is a beast of a car.
most exciting car I've ever owned!
I've owned and loved '67 Austin Cooper S, '95 Mercedes C36 AMG, '01 Audi S6, and '03 Audi S8, but this RS6 Is at the top of the heap! The seats are the most comfortable I've had in any Audi. The 3 spoke steering wheel is perfect. The acceleration is indescribeable - I'm thinking maybe space shuttle! If you hit the brakes hard, you get a straight stop that feels like you hit the emergency catch net on an aircraft carrier! The Quattro does it's job flawlessly and undetectably. Despite the incredible levels of performance, this car is docile enough that my 76 year old mother could drive it.
So much fun.. so practical..
A perfect compromise for my family. Outrageously fun to drive. Enough room in the back for a car seat. I keep looking for excuses to go out an drive the car. Pick-up is great from 0-60. Pick-up when passing (50 - 90) is simply unbelievable. If you get one, you're going to want to live in it (and you could probably buy a small apartment in the mid-west for the same price, so maybe you should). If price is no object and you want a car that is both fun and practical, this is it.
Amazing vehicle
What other car can go 0-60 in 4.5 sec, carry 5 people and be used in all weather conditions? The RS6 is one car that can do it all. Fast,comfortable, elegant, incredible grip, steering and brakes. The sounds from the engine and exhaust are among the finest around. If you can find one, grab it. Only downside - 450hp engine likes to be fed with 93 octane and car gets about 15 mpg
Epitome of the four P's
Panache, practicality (roomy back seat) and phantastically phast -- what more could one want? Better MPG, maybe, but comparable cars are just as bad (e.g. E55 AMG) -- and they don't have or offer All Wheel Drive. I've never driven this much in one year (24K mi), which says a lot. Spent time in shop after 10K mi but turns out that was due to poor communication at Audi rather than parts availability, which was blamed at the time. Also have 2000 Audi S4 & need to sell one of them. Love the S4 too; more nimble and, with a chip, almost as fast. But even tho selling the RS6 would bring $40+K more, I have no such plans. RS6 pleases eyes, ears, even nose!
