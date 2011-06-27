  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi R8 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
My Rocket Ship

Xxx Xxxxxxx, 06/03/2017
V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
11 of 16 people found this review helpful

Went to buy new Ferrari, saw R8 and saved over $150,000, and got same performance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles