  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. Used 2014 Audi R8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2014 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$114,900
See R8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$114,900
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$114,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Torque317 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower430 hp @ 7900 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$114,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Diamond Stitch Full Leather Packageyes
Monoposto Design Leather in Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Black Optic Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Package 1yes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$114,900
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Contrast Stitchingyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Seat Trims in Leatheryes
Alcantara Headlineryes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Headliner and Rear Shelf in Alcantarayes
Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Inlays in Leatheryes
Audi Navigation Plus w/MMI Logicyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Door Sill Trim in Leatheryes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Insertsyes
Luggage Compartment in Alcantarayes
Inlays in Special Paintyes
Floor Mats w/R8 Logoyes
Full Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Headliner in Alcantarayes
Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cableyes
Controls in Leatheryes
Floor Matsyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$114,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$114,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room37.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Front License Plate Holderyes
Customized Sidebladeyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Appearanceyes
Without Front License Plate Holderyes
19" High-Gloss Wheel Package (V8 Design)yes
Carbon Sigma Sidebladesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Front track64.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity3.5 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Exterior Colors
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, alcantara
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, alcantara
  • Black, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, alcantara
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Titanium Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, alcantara
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Night Blue, alcantara
  • Black w/Beige Stitching, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, alcantara
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, alcantara
  • Black w/Nougat Brown Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Madras Orange Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Fine Nappa Leather w/Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, alcantara
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, alcantara
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, alcantara
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, alcantara
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, alcantara
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, alcantara
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, alcantara
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Classic Red, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$114,900
295/30R19 91Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$114,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$114,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See R8 Inventory

Related Used 2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles