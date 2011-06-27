Used 2018 Audi Q7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q7 SUV
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,961*
Total Cash Price
$41,409
3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,240*
Total Cash Price
$42,237
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,627*
Total Cash Price
$56,730
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,185*
Total Cash Price
$58,387
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,266*
Total Cash Price
$57,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q7 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,927
|Maintenance
|$1,866
|$1,424
|$1,420
|$2,968
|$1,644
|$9,322
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,326
|$2,040
|$2,198
|$2,365
|$7,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,204
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,388
|Financing
|$2,227
|$1,791
|$1,326
|$829
|$300
|$6,473
|Depreciation
|$8,210
|$4,206
|$3,702
|$3,283
|$2,945
|$22,346
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,427
|$11,801
|$11,632
|$12,515
|$10,586
|$63,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,026
|Maintenance
|$1,903
|$1,452
|$1,448
|$3,027
|$1,677
|$9,508
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,353
|$2,081
|$2,242
|$2,412
|$8,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,248
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,436
|Financing
|$2,272
|$1,827
|$1,353
|$846
|$306
|$6,602
|Depreciation
|$8,374
|$4,290
|$3,776
|$3,349
|$3,004
|$22,793
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,776
|$12,037
|$11,865
|$12,765
|$10,798
|$65,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$6,750
|Maintenance
|$2,556
|$1,951
|$1,945
|$4,066
|$2,252
|$12,771
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,817
|$2,795
|$3,011
|$3,240
|$10,863
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,019
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,272
|Financing
|$3,051
|$2,454
|$1,817
|$1,136
|$411
|$8,868
|Depreciation
|$11,248
|$5,762
|$5,072
|$4,498
|$4,035
|$30,614
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,875
|$16,167
|$15,936
|$17,146
|$14,503
|$87,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q7 SUV 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,472
|$6,947
|Maintenance
|$2,631
|$2,008
|$2,002
|$4,185
|$2,318
|$13,144
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,870
|$2,876
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$11,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,108
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,367
|Financing
|$3,140
|$2,525
|$1,870
|$1,169
|$423
|$9,127
|Depreciation
|$11,576
|$5,930
|$5,220
|$4,629
|$4,152
|$31,508
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,572
|$16,639
|$16,401
|$17,646
|$14,926
|$90,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q7 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$6,799
|Maintenance
|$2,575
|$1,965
|$1,960
|$4,096
|$2,269
|$12,864
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,830
|$2,815
|$3,033
|$3,264
|$10,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,042
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,295
|Financing
|$3,073
|$2,472
|$1,830
|$1,144
|$414
|$8,933
|Depreciation
|$11,330
|$5,804
|$5,109
|$4,531
|$4,064
|$30,837
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,049
|$16,285
|$16,052
|$17,271
|$14,609
|$88,266
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi Q7 in Virginia is:not available
