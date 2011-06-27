2020 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews
Loving it
I drove a VW before and this is my first Audi. The interior and ergonomics are a big step up and thoughtfully designed. I drive mainly on the highways and handling is quite responsive for an SUV. I’m very pleased.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 Audi Q5 e Excellent Ride
Initial thoughts after putting 850 miles on Q5 e. It is quiet, even when the gas engine is on and very smooth. Handling is precise, but the emphasis is more on comfort than sportiness. The interior is beautiful and high quality, as would be expected. The ambient lighting is a very cool feature and you can set it to suit your taste. My limited experience with the driving assistance features is that they work well. Adaptive cruise control is great and the lane keep assist set to early keeps the car centered in the lane without too much ping-ponging. Traffic Jam assist also works well and brings the car to a complete stop. The car has been very efficient and easy to rum errands and quick trips on EV alone. In the warmer weather it easily gets 25 miles on a full charge. I've done a 140 mile trip and got 42 mpg, though I'm sure this will vary depending on conditions and driving style. Best to keep it charged up to minimize gas consumption. There are all sorts of efficiency aids to help you get the most out of every gallon of gas. This car is very quick in Dynamic mode and both the gas engine and electric motor are used. Charging is quick and easy. Best to have a 240 V outlet for charging, which does a full charge in 2 hours. Charging with a 110 V outlet works, but is painfully slow. The sound system is great, which is key in such a quiet car. I admit I look for excuses to go for a ride in this thing. It is very relaxing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Q5 in AZ
Great SUV and it is fun to drive an a/c works. We had a BMW x3 and the a/c could not keep up with the heat in Arizona. We love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Q 3 for Me
There is no passenger lumbar support on the premium or premium plus models. The packages get expensive fast. The Q3 premium plus gives you almost as much room and is affordable if you lose the NAV. We are coming out of 10 years with a Q5 and are very happy in our Q3 which cost less than the Q5 cost 10 years ago!
Small yet Spacious Yet Not Getting to Yes
We really like the mechanical specs for this hybrid. We enjoyed the spacious interior for a vehicle of this size. We first sat in the Q5e Premium Plus with standard seats. We felt cramped, short and wobbly. This vehicle is beautifully appointed - when you upgrade to the warm weather package to get decent seats. With that, the seats tuck you in nicely and there seems to be plenty of room. Where are the cup holders? When they upgrade so that I can add a tow hitch for bicycles and gear trailer I'll buy in. The rear seats don't fold flat. At this juncture, if I want to throw my kite gear in the back, there isn't room for two sets of gear, briefcases and ovenight bags in the far rear. We also worry about a wetsuit tub there. There is almost enough room for my medium wheeled briefcase behind the driver's seat. And what was the thinking behind placing the battery under the cargo hold? It's only to be used for dry groceries and lightweight luggage gently placed? Not for cargo? We'll have to wait for the refresh, or update, maybe good by 2022? If only the Etron were hybrid, we are not all electric here (you know they still use coal to get that electricity, right?)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q5
Related 2020 Audi Q5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020