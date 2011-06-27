2020 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews

Loving it Ken , 02/29/2020 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I drove a VW before and this is my first Audi. The interior and ergonomics are a big step up and thoughtfully designed. I drive mainly on the highways and handling is quite responsive for an SUV. I’m very pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2020 Audi Q5 e Excellent Ride Happy in the Q5 e , 03/14/2020 Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) Initial thoughts after putting 850 miles on Q5 e. It is quiet, even when the gas engine is on and very smooth. Handling is precise, but the emphasis is more on comfort than sportiness. The interior is beautiful and high quality, as would be expected. The ambient lighting is a very cool feature and you can set it to suit your taste. My limited experience with the driving assistance features is that they work well. Adaptive cruise control is great and the lane keep assist set to early keeps the car centered in the lane without too much ping-ponging. Traffic Jam assist also works well and brings the car to a complete stop. The car has been very efficient and easy to rum errands and quick trips on EV alone. In the warmer weather it easily gets 25 miles on a full charge. I've done a 140 mile trip and got 42 mpg, though I'm sure this will vary depending on conditions and driving style. Best to keep it charged up to minimize gas consumption. There are all sorts of efficiency aids to help you get the most out of every gallon of gas. This car is very quick in Dynamic mode and both the gas engine and electric motor are used. Charging is quick and easy. Best to have a 240 V outlet for charging, which does a full charge in 2 hours. Charging with a 110 V outlet works, but is painfully slow. The sound system is great, which is key in such a quiet car. I admit I look for excuses to go for a ride in this thing. It is very relaxing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Q5 in AZ SeanC , 04/16/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) Great SUV and it is fun to drive an a/c works. We had a BMW x3 and the a/c could not keep up with the heat in Arizona. We love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Q 3 for Me Q3 for Me , 02/07/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) There is no passenger lumbar support on the premium or premium plus models. The packages get expensive fast. The Q3 premium plus gives you almost as much room and is affordable if you lose the NAV. We are coming out of 10 years with a Q5 and are very happy in our Q3 which cost less than the Q5 cost 10 years ago!