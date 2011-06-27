Used 2014 Audi Q5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

sdond , 12/04/2014

What i love:seeing the motor shut off when going down the hills-even at 70mph. Electric only until I press down too hard. I've got two cars-- a hybrid + a regular Q5. What I don't like: No one bothered to tell me that it has no spare tire--even the sales lady missed this. In fairness--if I get a flat--I'm not gonna tackle trying to fix it myself anymore at my age---but come on guys!! Don't count on any below the floor storage space. With the sports package the seats are wonderful. Gas mileage is good for a car this size.....but at the price that's not so much as issue. Almost got the BMW X3 diesel--but this thing blows the BMW away with it's power-- with about the same gas mileage.