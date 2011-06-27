Used 2014 Audi Q5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
No spare and no run flats.
sdond, 12/04/2014
8 of 15 people found this review helpful
What i love:seeing the motor shut off when going down the hills-even at 70mph. Electric only until I press down too hard. I've got two cars-- a hybrid + a regular Q5. What I don't like: No one bothered to tell me that it has no spare tire--even the sales lady missed this. In fairness--if I get a flat--I'm not gonna tackle trying to fix it myself anymore at my age---but come on guys!! Don't count on any below the floor storage space. With the sports package the seats are wonderful. Gas mileage is good for a car this size.....but at the price that's not so much as issue. Almost got the BMW X3 diesel--but this thing blows the BMW away with it's power-- with about the same gas mileage.
Report Abuse
Q5 - great drive, poor comfort
sussiprice, 05/12/2016
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q5
Related Used 2014 Audi Q5 Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner