Used 2014 Audi Q5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
sdond, 12/04/2014
What i love:seeing the motor shut off when going down the hills-even at 70mph. Electric only until I press down too hard. I've got two cars-- a hybrid + a regular Q5. What I don't like: No one bothered to tell me that it has no spare tire--even the sales lady missed this. In fairness--if I get a flat--I'm not gonna tackle trying to fix it myself anymore at my age---but come on guys!! Don't count on any below the floor storage space. With the sports package the seats are wonderful. Gas mileage is good for a car this size.....but at the price that's not so much as issue. Almost got the BMW X3 diesel--but this thing blows the BMW away with it's power-- with about the same gas mileage.

Q5 - great drive, poor comfort

sussiprice, 05/12/2016
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
