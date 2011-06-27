2019 Audi e-tron Consumer Reviews
Awesome Audi, Range could be problematic
The Audi Etron Prestige has a beautiful and well equipped interior with advanced technologies. Front seats massage, heads up display is nice, digital displays are brilliant. Air suspension provides smooth quiet ride. Car even has an inflatable spare tire. All in all an excellent Audi SUV. Major downside is its range which makes it suitable only as a daily driver around town, but with 150 mile range at 75 mph in cold weather or even 180 miles in warm weather, this car is not able to drive on highways very far. Not many people can afford Etron as city car and another SUV for highway driving. Further there are still major gaps in Electrify America chargers in northern California and in Wyoming/Utah/Montana. For most of the USA, no ev should have a range less than 300 miles. If you can live with its range limitation, definitely better equipped and much higher quality than a Tesla.
Great tech and extremely comfortable.
The Edmunds review is on point. This vehicle looks good, has outstanding technology and refined interior, and excellent build quality. It’s an extremely comfortable ride - quiet and smooth even at high speeds on busy highways. I personally prefer the lighter touch on the regen breaking that allows you to coast and maintain a steady ride. While this isn’t like driving a race car like the highest performing telsa’s, the e-tron has smooth and quick acceleration that is easily more than sufficient for daily driving in any scenario. This drives more like a car than SUV and has a low, evenly spread center of gravity. One other factor in comparing to other EV options is the cost. After the discounts and federal tax credit and any local rebates, the cost is closer to a current Tesla model 3, but is substantially larger, more comfortable, and much higher quality interior and build. A Tesla model X is substantially more expensive. The range projections have been accurate and I’ve actually gotten slightly more than listed. Obviously would be nice to have longer peak range, but 200 miles is sufficient for 99%+ of daily driving. Incredibly easy to charge overnight in the garage 1-2 times / week. Overall, this is an outstanding vehicle for the net cost.
Battery Life Improved
just got my eTron 3 weeks ago, and a week later got called for an update. Also installed a Juicebox 40 amp charger at home, and now get between 238 and 241 on a full charge. The update was an efficiency increase in the electrical systems I read in an article. So, happy with 238 to 241. Nice improvement. I expect Audi will be getting that message out to owners soon, if not already. Check with your dealer if you haven't been contacted. I'm in Boise area.
AMAZING
This is a dream car! Like driving a computer. Great ride. Super luxury vehicle. The ONLY issue: needs a longer battery life. My husband and I drove it from Omaha, NE to Dallas, Tx. The best mileage we got was 155 miles out of a fully charged battery. Several factors effect battery charge, ie cold, speed, tire inflation, etc. By far, the best Internet Salesman is Mark Constantino Audi Omaha: 888-377-9057 https://www.audiomaha.com/contact.htm . Within minutes of contacting Mark, he had the deal made and written up exactly as we wanted it. It was that easy! An amazing experience for my family.
I love it
My wife and I own the Etron Q55 and we love it. It has the space and the performance. It’s quiet, clean, comfortable and 100% better looking than a Tesla Model X. No range anxiety, quick charging and no pollution. I strongly recommend this car!
