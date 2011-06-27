  1. Home
Used 1991 Audi Coupe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque157 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.1 in.
Front leg room52.2 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3308 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
