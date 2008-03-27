Used 1991 Audi Coupe for Sale Near Me
tonyve,03/27/2008
Purchased car new, used as a daily driver. Acceleration from a stop was sluggish, however at 4500rpm the powerband kicked in and the car came into its element. This is an excellent hwy car, handles as it were on rails, one year made 40 odd trips from Vancouver to Edmonton. What a blast on the open road, ran with everything. The car was super reliable, the running gear is bulletproof, recently had a proper paint job done, updated the hood, lights, had the car properly lowered and upsized the wheels. The car looks like it came out of the showroom today. Get comments on it regularly.