1991 Audi Coupe Review

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My audi coupe quattro
tonyve,03/27/2008
Purchased car new, used as a daily driver. Acceleration from a stop was sluggish, however at 4500rpm the powerband kicked in and the car came into its element. This is an excellent hwy car, handles as it were on rails, one year made 40 odd trips from Vancouver to Edmonton. What a blast on the open road, ran with everything. The car was super reliable, the running gear is bulletproof, recently had a proper paint job done, updated the hood, lights, had the car properly lowered and upsized the wheels. The car looks like it came out of the showroom today. Get comments on it regularly.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Audi Coupe Overview

The Used 1991 Audi Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Coupe Hatchback. Available styles include quattro 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Audi Coupe?

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Audi Coupe?

