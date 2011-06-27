Used 2005 Audi allroad quattro Wagon Consumer Reviews

James Kasameyer , 04/24/2016 AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A)

This car is still as good as the reviews from 2004-5 paint it. Luxurious, well equipped, safe, phenomenally practical in all weathers and great for those of us who ski, canoe, back pack, etc. I carry plant material in the back, and dimensional lumber on the roof rack. I actually use the adjustable height suspension in snowy conditions, beach driving, and unpaved back roads. It works and adjusts on the fly. But the best part is the engine: great torque, great sound, and it gives the allroad very good acceleration and passing performance. I had looked at 2.7l allroads in the early 2000s, and was put off by their lack of punch. Bought Saab 9-5 Aeros instead. Have owned Audis, BMWs, old Porsches before. Car before this was hotrod Outback. In terms of overall performance, this is the best. There are some drawbacks. I bought this car 18 months ago, with 60,000 miles on it. It now has nearly 80,000. It is expensive to maintain. I have had to replace large parts of the air suspension system and odd mechanical gremlins are present. Navigation system and cabin electronics are historical artifacts. Previous owners had broken or mislaid interior and exterior trim parts. Nevertheless, this car may become a hobby as well as a mode of transportation. I already have more money in it than I could get out of it, but what could I replace it with? OCTOBER 2016 UPDATE: I stand by my previous conclusion, car is great for long days of high speed driving, etc., etc. I must note, however that at 86,000 miles the engine self-destructed for no reason that Audi or my independent mechanic could figure out. There seem to be no rebuilt ones available, and so my Audi dealer found a used 4.2 L engine and installed it in the car. This took over a month. Audi dealer was very cooperative with loaner. New used engine just as good as the original one, it seems. Drove it from Portland to and from Bay area recently with no trouble.