Consumer Rating
(29)
2005 Audi allroad quattro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior, powerful engines, flexibility of adjustable-height suspension, competent off-road performance.
  • High base price, turbo lag in V6 version, suspension can be harsh over bumps, lousy fuel economy in city driving.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For luxury car buyers who seek extra utility without the added bulk of a full-blown SUV, Audi's allroad delivers excellent all-weather capability in an elegant package. However, many car-based SUVs now offer more comfort and flexibility than the allroad and many of them do it for less money.

2005 Highlights

Black fender panels and the optional OnStar system are no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Audi allroad quattro.

5(86%)
4(6%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Allroad
selcor,10/20/2004
Consistent mileage over 24 on the road at 70 MPH+. Mix of 92 octane and 87 octane seems to work great. No noticeable turbo lag in sportmode. Tremendous handling in all conditions, great comfort for 6 footers. So far have only 4000 miles on it. No problems to date and all maintenance included for 4 years or 50000 miles.
Best car I have owned
James Kasameyer,04/24/2016
AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A)
This car is still as good as the reviews from 2004-5 paint it. Luxurious, well equipped, safe, phenomenally practical in all weathers and great for those of us who ski, canoe, back pack, etc. I carry plant material in the back, and dimensional lumber on the roof rack. I actually use the adjustable height suspension in snowy conditions, beach driving, and unpaved back roads. It works and adjusts on the fly. But the best part is the engine: great torque, great sound, and it gives the allroad very good acceleration and passing performance. I had looked at 2.7l allroads in the early 2000s, and was put off by their lack of punch. Bought Saab 9-5 Aeros instead. Have owned Audis, BMWs, old Porsches before. Car before this was hotrod Outback. In terms of overall performance, this is the best. There are some drawbacks. I bought this car 18 months ago, with 60,000 miles on it. It now has nearly 80,000. It is expensive to maintain. I have had to replace large parts of the air suspension system and odd mechanical gremlins are present. Navigation system and cabin electronics are historical artifacts. Previous owners had broken or mislaid interior and exterior trim parts. Nevertheless, this car may become a hobby as well as a mode of transportation. I already have more money in it than I could get out of it, but what could I replace it with? OCTOBER 2016 UPDATE: I stand by my previous conclusion, car is great for long days of high speed driving, etc., etc. I must note, however that at 86,000 miles the engine self-destructed for no reason that Audi or my independent mechanic could figure out. There seem to be no rebuilt ones available, and so my Audi dealer found a used 4.2 L engine and installed it in the car. This took over a month. Audi dealer was very cooperative with loaner. New used engine just as good as the original one, it seems. Drove it from Portland to and from Bay area recently with no trouble.
New Used Quattro
mercedes01,12/19/2011
Well designed auto. Very comfortable. We enjoy driving. Some difficulty steering, I assume because of the all wheel drive. My wife loves it. Plenty of room compared to other vechicles in it category. I'd recommend at least a look.
Aways Allroad
Scuzzy,08/27/2010
Sleekly designed wagon with break neck acceleration (biTurbo). Will reach 80 mph on the highway in a flash (watch out for speed traps)! AWD keeps this beast glued to the road - especially in the rain. Every imaginable (and distractable) creature comfort exists in the cockpit. Seats are "La-Z-boy" comfortable. Red lit interior buttons at night send the coolness factor through the roof! Factory installed Bose 6 speaker sound system rocks my entire block!
See all 29 reviews of the 2005 Audi allroad quattro
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Audi allroad quattro features & specs
More about the 2005 Audi allroad quattro

Used 2005 Audi allroad quattro Overview

The Used 2005 Audi allroad quattro is offered in the following submodels: allroad quattro Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A), and AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

