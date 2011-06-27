Used 2002 Audi allroad quattro Wagon Consumer Reviews

Loved it... but it beat my wallet into submission daniel911t , 03/11/2015 AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This was a fantastic car. I had a 2002 purchased with about 45K mi on it. It was immense fun to drive, thirsty, and practical. However, once things started to break... I had trouble finding mechanics that would work on it, then the bills were staggering. I sold the car with 120K mi on it after the final straw fell... while on a long road trip the alternator failed - not a big deal, but the repair was $1.1K! Timing belt and other minor work was $5k, clutch was $3k... it was just crushingly expensive to keep alive. But it was AMAZING when it worked right! If you're a mechanic, or are friends with one, then go ahead and buy one. Report Abuse

Good at first, horrible, then great! rawrrXD , 03/31/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 110,000 miles on it in spring in northern NH, ahem: MUD. awesome in it however, when the winter months came the suspension BLEW completely gone, and it was horrible, I had been told that it was common problem and goes away with warm weather, so i had it checked out, an air suspension sensor had fried, and was replace for roughly $300, had the timing belt done, and now it RUNS LIKE A CHARM, i love this car, i will always drive an Audi, perhaps something a bit cheaper to fix, but i <3 Audi of America. At an annual Audi owners of America banquet which i worked at and found all too ironic, i told them I drove an allroad, and many were jealous, i get daily compliments.

Fully Mature, Past 100k XCBIKER , 09/23/2010 14 of 18 people found this review helpful I am the third owner of this steroidal, German brute. This car was never designed to be a drag racer...so no need to treat it like one. Where this car truly shines is the open freeway and out in the open wild. Where can you get on-rail handling and passing power of a Porsche? Where can you charge down a snowy, dirt road at nearly 75mph with confidence? How about scale a 25% grade complete with ruts, roots and loam and not even break a sweat with wheel spin? Audi and its Torsen AWD is everything today's crossover/SUV owner wants. This car simply has Bentley comfort and Porsche performance. Is it worth the upkeep costs? YES. Life is too short to be driving dull, uninspiring cars!

7 yrs old and 90K miles and still like it Chris P , 10/01/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I really like this car. Mix of sporty, utility, and family wagon. Mine is 6 speed manual (rare) with the factory jump seats in the back (even more rare) so seats 7 (5+2kids). It's the best SUV.