Consumer Rating
(42)
2002 Audi allroad quattro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant styling, sumptuous interior, height-adjustable suspension, extensive safety features, lively V6 engine.
  • Steep price tag, lack of a V8 engine, no transfer case for more adventurous off-roaders.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Audi blends a plethora of cool features in a distinctive vehicle that can handle a wide range of transportation needs.

Vehicle overview

A luxury wagon that stands tall when it has to. That's one way to describe the height-adjustable allroad quattro from Audi. It has a gracefully appointed interior, plenty of guts under the hood and an all-wheel-drive system for occasional off-road adventures. And when you take into consideration the commodious rear cargo area and a variety of convenience packages, you can make this car whatever you want it to be.

The allroad's 250-horsepower 2.7-liter V6 engine is a proven winner in Audi's A6 2.7T. The engine has five valves per cylinder and uses twin turbochargers to generate 258 foot-pounds of torque over a broad rpm band. The powerplant is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or an optional five-speed Tiptronic automatic, which allows the driver either to leave it in automatic mode or change gears manually. Power is distributed to all wheels using traction-seeking sensors that detect slippage and automatically adjust to give sure-footed handling.

What really distinguishes the allroad is the four-position variable-height pneumatic suspension varying ground clearance up to 2.6 inches. This feature also provides load-leveling capabilities to adjust for the number of passengers or cargo weight. For example, the car parks itself in the second-highest setting for slide-in seating. At speeds over 50 mph the car lowers an inch; at 75 mph it lowers another inch. You can manually override these settings with a switch on the dash. Off-roading can be accomplished in the highest setting with an impressive ground clearance of 8.2 inches. This means the allroad is aerodynamic at high speeds and can still journey over rutted roads without fear of being disemboweled like your standard station wagon.

Safety features in the allroad include ABS and a variety of airbags. Besides front airbags, Audi has included drop-down curtain airbags called Sideguard. These airbags protect the head and neck area of passengers, particularly from striking the roof pillars. Additionally, the Sideguard airbags stay inflated for 5 seconds to offer protection against secondary impact and rollover. Furthermore, if any airbag is deployed, the fuel system is cut off, the doors unlock and the interior lights illuminate. When the rear-facing third-row bench seat is installed, it has its own three-point safety belts and head restraints.

The Audi allroad is offered with a choice of packages. The Premium package provides memory positions for the front seats, electronically folding exterior mirrors and auto-dimming rearview and outside mirrors. The Convenience package includes heated front and rear seats, a HomeLink transmitter and heated multifunction steering wheel. A Warm Weather package uses a solar sunroof to power interior cooling fans in hot weather and sunshades to screen the rear windows. The guidance package includes a GPS navigation system and a back-up warning system.

With the allroad, Audi has filled the SUV void in its model line while creating a versatile, luxurious people-mover.

2002 Highlights

The height-adjustable allroad debuted last year to fill a slot left in Audi's lineup by the lack of an SUV. For 2002, a heated multifunctional steering wheel with Tiptronic is an option, as is an OnStar telematics system. Standard is an in-dash six-disc changer. Brushed aluminum-finish accents spruce up the interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Audi allroad quattro.

5(62%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
42 reviews
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved it... but it beat my wallet into submission
daniel911t,03/11/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This was a fantastic car. I had a 2002 purchased with about 45K mi on it. It was immense fun to drive, thirsty, and practical. However, once things started to break... I had trouble finding mechanics that would work on it, then the bills were staggering. I sold the car with 120K mi on it after the final straw fell... while on a long road trip the alternator failed - not a big deal, but the repair was $1.1K! Timing belt and other minor work was $5k, clutch was $3k... it was just crushingly expensive to keep alive. But it was AMAZING when it worked right! If you're a mechanic, or are friends with one, then go ahead and buy one.
Good at first, horrible, then great!
rawrrXD,03/31/2009
I bought this car with 110,000 miles on it in spring in northern NH, ahem: MUD. awesome in it however, when the winter months came the suspension BLEW completely gone, and it was horrible, I had been told that it was common problem and goes away with warm weather, so i had it checked out, an air suspension sensor had fried, and was replace for roughly $300, had the timing belt done, and now it RUNS LIKE A CHARM, i love this car, i will always drive an Audi, perhaps something a bit cheaper to fix, but i <3 Audi of America. At an annual Audi owners of America banquet which i worked at and found all too ironic, i told them I drove an allroad, and many were jealous, i get daily compliments.
Fully Mature, Past 100k
XCBIKER,09/23/2010
I am the third owner of this steroidal, German brute. This car was never designed to be a drag racer...so no need to treat it like one. Where this car truly shines is the open freeway and out in the open wild. Where can you get on-rail handling and passing power of a Porsche? Where can you charge down a snowy, dirt road at nearly 75mph with confidence? How about scale a 25% grade complete with ruts, roots and loam and not even break a sweat with wheel spin? Audi and its Torsen AWD is everything today's crossover/SUV owner wants. This car simply has Bentley comfort and Porsche performance. Is it worth the upkeep costs? YES. Life is too short to be driving dull, uninspiring cars!
7 yrs old and 90K miles and still like it
Chris P,10/01/2009
I really like this car. Mix of sporty, utility, and family wagon. Mine is 6 speed manual (rare) with the factory jump seats in the back (even more rare) so seats 7 (5+2kids). It's the best SUV.
See all 42 reviews of the 2002 Audi allroad quattro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Audi allroad quattro features & specs
More about the 2002 Audi allroad quattro

Used 2002 Audi allroad quattro Overview

The Used 2002 Audi allroad quattro is offered in the following submodels: allroad quattro Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), and AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

