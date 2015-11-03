Used 2002 Audi allroad quattro for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Audi allroad quattro in Gray
    used

    2003 Audi allroad quattro

    91,177 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

  • 2005 Audi allroad quattro in Black
    used

    2005 Audi allroad quattro

    83,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

  • 2005 Audi allroad quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi allroad quattro

    79,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

Consumer Reviews for the Audi allroad quattro

Overall Consumer Rating
4.542 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Loved it... but it beat my wallet into submission
daniel911t,03/11/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This was a fantastic car. I had a 2002 purchased with about 45K mi on it. It was immense fun to drive, thirsty, and practical. However, once things started to break... I had trouble finding mechanics that would work on it, then the bills were staggering. I sold the car with 120K mi on it after the final straw fell... while on a long road trip the alternator failed - not a big deal, but the repair was $1.1K! Timing belt and other minor work was $5k, clutch was $3k... it was just crushingly expensive to keep alive. But it was AMAZING when it worked right! If you're a mechanic, or are friends with one, then go ahead and buy one.
