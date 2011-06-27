Used 2001 Audi allroad quattro Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great automobile but....... Steve , 06/01/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Incredible automobile - styling, design, drivability, etc. Works well for Maine winters. Minor problems along the way BUT no sooner than the 50k/4 yr warranty was over the whole transmission blew! Cost: $5,600 to replace. Audi 'split' the cost and paid 75% while I paid $1,300. Bummer as the lease is almost over and had to fork over some large $$. I got nowhere with AudiUSA on this issue. No good explanation from anyone on the cause of the issue other than 'it occasionally happens'. This is my 2nd Audi - first was a 1998 A6 which I purchased. Decided to lease this one. I'm afraid after 2 tries I'll not purchase another Audi again. I fear the undependability and future costs to maintain it. Report Abuse

Learned some things lives in car , 11/14/2006 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought car used while still under Audi warranty. 110,000 miles on the car now, and no squeaks or rattles. The car isn't as reliable as older Audis I've owned, but more reliable than some cars. Wears tires quickly (a trait of AWD cars) but fat, sticky rubber isn't supposed to last. It is a car that looks like it belongs in a most affluent customer's driveway. Positive comments from everyone from airport valet to Samoan tuner/racers to a Porsche racing equipment vendor. It isn't an economy car, but will comfortably run rings around "sport" SUVs while getting far better mileage than they will. The Swiss Army knife of cars. Report Abuse

If only... sayitisntsew , 01/22/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Before 3 of the 4 air suspension bags and air suspension pump failed..the car was fun to drive...there have been so many little things, coupled with the big things- I feel like after 30,000 miles my Audi was nickel and diming me to death...with the air suspension failure (apparently inevitable with this car) I'M DONE!....and I'm not alone, -google Audi forums- EVERYONE hates the KNOWN failures of this car. Wish I had stayed with my old reliable VOLVO. Report Abuse

Ultimate Snow Car Roberto , 07/26/2006 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I have lived in Colorado Ski Country for 47 years and have driven Jeeps, Landrovers, Ford Explorers, BMW's and ugh, yes even a Mercedes. The Audi Allroad with Michelin snow tires is the finest handling snow car in the world! Really!! I drive from Denver to Leadville and to Aspen every week during the winter and navigate multiple 11,000 and 12,00 foot passes all winter; even during the height of three and four foot snowstorms. Trust me, this car has saved us from serious injury at least twice. However, as I approach 90,000 miles, I'm getting very nervous that my 100,000 warrantly is nearing its end.Only serious problem has been the hydraulics. They've been replaced three times on warranty. Report Abuse