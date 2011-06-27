  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi A8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sporty Luxury and Great Gas Mileage

Mike, 04/09/2018
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car is very quick and luxurious and for the price is a bargain (if that can be said for a car costing $90k plus.). I average over 19 mpg around town and over25 on the highway. It is not the sexyist looking but it is not a big feeling as the MB S class. Like all luxury sedans it suffers great depreciation in the first two years as the market has moved towards SUV's. So lease and don't buy as otherwise you are throwing money away.

For the money

KKVB, 01/03/2018
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Great car for the money. The last gen tech gets you a great deal off sticker. Great power, very comfortable, awesome engine..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
One smooth car from look, to ride, and handling

nb, 10/14/2017
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

My A8 L is a 2017 3.0T Quattro Tiptronic with everything including the adaptive chassis and front power seats with massage. In other words, you really can't beat this car for comfort. Even the controls are laid out in a configuration that makes sense, and with easy access, so your fingers don't fumble around when you want to reach out for something. The highest compliment I can give this car is that I actually enjoy being a passenger when my wife is driving. Not that my wife is a bad driver, but usually I am a horrible passenger. The ride is amazingly smooth and acceleration is close to driving a sports car. The safety features are amazing and should you be using lane assist, you will get an audible warning to tell you to put your hands back on the wheel. Some people aren't fans of all the safety features but I am. Given the condition of roads and the number of distracted drivers out there, I like feeling I might have an edge. The navigation system is excellent and it also provides you with traffic conditions and problems ahead. I did purchase extended warranties guaranteeing me bumper to bumper protection through 2023, including scratch protection. These automobiles are really comfortable computers on wheels and only a fool would fail to protect themselves in case a computer board or chip gets fried. My collision insurance took a slight jump as these wouldn't be inexpensive cars to repair, but it wasn't a bump such that it is highly noticeable; more like a hundred dollar jump. My wife has pretty much appropriated this car. She prefers the shift over the newer electronic shifter where you press "P" for park rather than actually move the shift into park. No doubt the 2018 model has upgraded but my wife is putting off the inevitable as long as she can. Now, my wife isn't a lead foot by any means, but she likes a car to jump when she hits the accelerator. She also appreciates the ease by which she can maneuver. Friends appreciate the comfortable back seat and love being passengers. The trunk has been criticized for being small but we have had no trouble and have easily put four suitcases inside of it. If you like comfort and ease of handling then you might want to find one of these in the used car lot of a dealer as unfortunately, the car depreciates rather quickly. I can't understand why as it is a nice car and you will get compliments if you enjoy that sort of attention. And now after driving the car for two years, my enthusiasm hasn't diminished. This car is like driving a cloud. Our son is a big fan of e-cars, so maybe in five or so years we might consider an electric Audi but for now, we are keeping the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Front Brake Issues!

C. Anderson, 10/24/2018
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Front brakes and disks had to be replaced at 7,500 mi AND AGAIN at 15,000. Only explanation given was rust development from not driving vehicle each and every week! This requirement was not discussed in the Owner's Manual. While covered by their warranty, one more time on the brakes and I'm done with Audi!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
