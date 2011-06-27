Used 2007 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever had
I've had the privilege of owning/leasing BMW's ( 5 series ) a couple of 911's and a Mercedes S class and I have to say that this A8 is tops for performance, class, reliability and most of all individuality. In LA there are thousands of S Class and 7 series. I can honestly say I've not seen one other dark blue short wheelbase A8 with the performance 20" wheels in 3 years of driving here. The car is special in every way. The handling for a large sedan is spectacular due to the aluminum body and quattro. The fit and finish inside of the amaretto interior are awesome. Power is smooth and refined. Great Bose system. Biggest issue will be whether or not to buy it after the lease! Not one problem
120K miles retrospective
Finally retired my 8 a few months ago. Absolutely beautiful car. Loved driving it. And still miss it greatly. The expense of repairs quickly exceeded the residual value of the car. The car was very reliable and honestly the issues that I had with it were worn part maintenance issues. But items like the suspension repairs @110K for $7400. Other small issues for another $7500 soon followed. $15K for a car I then traded for $12K. But I did get a new S7 so obviously I still think they are great cars. Really had no problems at all until 100K. I don't really think Audi's are that expensive to maintain, either, nothing like Porsche or BMW in my experience.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Luxury Value
After selling my 06 A8L I realized what a wonderful car it was and found an 07 A8L with an MSRP of $90K, with 12k miles for $50K. New was out of the question due to initial loss. These cars are an absolute remarkable value (used). I don't know how Audi is able to get the mileage out of a 4000+ lb. car with all wheel drive. Both comfort and performance are unsurpassed. B & O radio is a must . Rear seat leg room is better than a new Rolls- Royce Ghost @ $300K, and anyone who rides in it (who doesn't know Audi) is amazed.
40k-110k review
Bought a preowned A8L '07 a couple of years ago. Have put 70K on car since. It has been remarkably reliable. The build quality is excellent. I don't get the gas mileage it promised unless driving over 70. I have all service done at dealership, and have been very surprised at the low cost of maintenance, and the quality of service. Had a new A4 in '07, hated it, swore I'd never buy Audi again, got bad service. Bought the 8 because I needed big and 4WD. Expected many of the same problems I had with the 4, but it is a much better car. And I think Audi is a much better car maker and has made huge efforts to improve customer satisfaction.
Fantastic Car..
This car has it all. Looks, performance and there are not many on the road. Every other car in LA is a 7 series or S550. This is one amazing car. Tight , great motor, short wheelbase handles great. Bose stereo is more than adequate.
