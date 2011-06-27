2019 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews

Enver , 12/06/2019 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Our two month old 2019 Audi A7 (there was no option to review the 2019 model) had to be towed to the dealer leaving us stranded 200 miles from home. Had low tire pressure warning several times — dealer checked it out and said everything was fine. The check engine light had been on for a couple of weeks which the dealer said could wait till we got back from our trip. Had a brief message about some system failing, had very slow acceleration which we understand was a turbo problem. Closing the sunroof takes multiple attempts — just before closing the sunroof keeps retracting.