2019 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

2019 A6 is fun to drive: 1 year update Mr. Mike , 04/14/2019 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I wanted to update the review of my 2019 A6 premium plus with the 3.0L engine, sports suspension and adaptive cruise technology. The car remains the most fun to drive vehicle I’ve ever owned. The new MMI that appeared radical a year ago is now so familiar. I love the ability to toggle and change info on the screens. I couldn’t imagine going back to the old push knob that seems archaic without a touch screen. Engine acceleration in sports mode is phenomenal. Maybe a bit of lag in automatic mode at low rev but not a big issue for me. Handling is superb and the cabin is very quiet, except for an annoying rattle from the rear sun shades that I would not order again. In the mid Atlantic, we had a very mild winter but the car did great on what little snow it experienced. Overall, thrilled with my purchase and I would easily buy again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury and Balance scz , 07/25/2019 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I am a long term AUDI owner of multiple vehicles and traded in a 2018 A5 Sportback for a new, Prestige Edition of the 2019 A6. I can honestly say that I am now the lap of true luxury. I had been prior A6 owner 5 yrs. ago and this new car, totally redesigned, is not only more beautiful and striking on the outside, but gorgeous in regards to it's interior and fit and finish. The new technology in which haptic touch screens replace that of Audi's wheel selector takes some time to get used to but if you read the manual, one is able to set up to 7 personal profiles for driving and set a host of innumerable variables to one's liking. This and the use of voice control lessens the need while driving to actually have to touch the screen. I am an Apple IPhone owner and love the Audi Apple car Play interface. I'd highly recommend use of this and one become familiar with the voice commands for Siri. I can receive and send text messages without ever taking my eyes off the road and the voice recognition to text of Apple Car Play is flawless. The Prestige edition had dual pane glass and makes one isolated from the outside such they can truly enjoy the ride and sound system. The car is much more absorptive of bumps and rough road than the A5 Sportback and for one with long drives on an interstate highway to work, it is as if you stepped up from economy to first class, especially if you purchased the individual contour seat package with massaging seats. The car when asked can do 0-60 in 5 seconds but most of the time I only push it to merge on the freeway. When in cruise control ay 70 mph, I am finding that with the mild hybird system, and not driving like a jerk....I can get near 37 miles per gallon on my daily commute of near 70 miles total. Of note, very few persons are buying sedans now in favor of SUVs. Audi is discounting the 2019 heavily and transaction prices are well below invoice making this car a steal deal while demand is low, supplies are high and here come the 2020s to dealers in the fall! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Absolutely the Best Car on The Market! Jcam315 , 06/18/2019 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is an absolutely unbelievable vehicle. It is the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and comfort. The technology far exceeded my expectations. I've owned the car for two weeks and am still discovering new features and settings. I opted for the loaded Prestige with 21" wheels and Perrelli summer tires. without a dought, the rims complete this already prefect car. I considered buying the A7, but couldn't find the interior/exterior combo I was looking for, and in the end it came down to a body style choice, with the A7 adding about $10k more. The A7 has far more trunk space, but with the fastback, you give up significant headroom in the rear seats. Otherwise, the cars were nearly idenical. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best in segment James Carieri , 04/16/2019 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful This car has everything you could want power ride comfort and all the tech you would ever need. I test drove Mercedes Benz E4 50 BMW 540 and the Audi A6 comes out on top. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse