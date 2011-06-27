Used 2016 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Still a dream car after a 18 months.... audinorcal , 07/23/2015 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 49 of 50 people found this review helpful Still loving it after all these months....18 to be exact, and still this A6 is a dream to drive, own and remains trouble free. Even after the first year and half, the car has all of the exuberance of new car ownership. All that has changed is that I "know" it and its capabilities and amenities better and driving out the driveway each morning is perhaps a little less thrilling and is now more of a long time, settled-in, best friend car-owner relationship. I have only one issue, and that is at times the Audi connect service (which enables you to go into many of the internet options, including navigation points entered from your home computer) sometimes requires me to re-enter my PIN and is every now and then slower than I would like (but these are minor and few and far between occurrences.) The only other thing that I have learned from time is that the front under-bumper spoiler IS LOW, and you have to be very careful about parking up against concrete parking stops. I had a major run-in with one, and it caused enough under bumper damage for me to take it to the body shop for (a not in-expensive) repair/replace. (This is user error, but users be aware.) The car sails on smoothly, responsively and with the same youthful eagerness that it did when I first drove it off the dealer's lot. I will most likely be keeping this 2016 A6 for several years, and my next car will be another Audi, probably an A6, with autonomous (self-driving) capabilities! The sad part of that will be missing out on the wonderful human driving experience that this current A6 provides. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Audi, added another already. Luckyme , 12/26/2015 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I've been in the automotive manufacturing sector ( worked for a major transplant automotive manufacturer in the 80's and owned a supply company for 27 years ) so I've always had a love affair for great automobiles. I've admired the Audi's for a few years, so once I retired and not now tied to a major customer auto brand, I traded my Lexus LS for the A6. I was impressed with the style, handling, driving dynamics, quality of manufacturing, interior materials, fit and finish, fuel economy, and layout. After 10,000 miles, I'm still as pleased as with day 1. This car is a pleasure to drive, has a conservative style, lots of power from the 3.0, quiet and fun to drive. You must get used to watching your speed. You can find yourself approaching triple digits on the highway without realizing it. At first, I hated the pop-up info display, but have warmed up to it nicely. Once your all set with climate control, music, etc., you can allow it to disappear, and the looks of the dash is so streamlined compared to the huge screens on most other luxury vehicles. Good sized rear seating, and trunk for a car of this size. Really like the Google Maps on the huge screen. Slick to see Google Earth exactly where you are driving, the buildings, landmarks, and interesting things just beyond your street view as you drive down a highway. The wifi is a nice addition for the passenger to enjoy as well. The choices found in the on screen system for adjusting the lighting, door locking, driving dynamics, Climate Control, entertainment, etc. is great. My wife liked my A6 so much, she got the A8L. Update, 7/18: while we have traded the Audi's for other vehicles , the A6 is still my favorite car I've ever owned. Reason for trading is I went back to work part time, and needed a less "flashy" car for my work. If times change, and Audi A6 will be back in my sights.

Still in the honeymoon phase Robert Howard , 07/08/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful So far really enjoying the A6. It's the right size, looks terrific, a comfortable cruiser and the materials inside and out are top notch. It's really too early to comment about things like reliability, maintenance costs etc., but both my wife (the primary driver) and I feel good about the purchase. The A6 replaces a Q5 which was our first Audi and the ownership experience was stellar. After 6 months we're still enjoying the A6. No issues at all. A very solid car. The ride might be a little firm for some, as ours has the sport suspension, but I enjoy the sharp steering and handling that comes with it. One niggle is the placement of the HVAC controls. They sit very low on the center stack and are difficult to see and adjust while driving. Something used so frequently should be in a better location. One option is to set the system to AUTO and forget about it - But at times things need to be tweaked. Overall, a great car and deserving of the praise that's it's received. After 1 year we're still enjoying the A6. No issues at all as well as not creaks or rattles. We've taken two long road trips and got 30+ mpg's depending to the speed, terrain etc. It's a keeper. In June my 2016 A6 passed the 2 year mark. The car continues to impress. We've had zero issues with it with just routine service needed. The car doesn't have any creaks or rattles and still feels very solid. With the sport suspension and the ride being on the firm side I keep the tire pressures at the minimum recommended and it is a good balance between ride and handling. Overall a great car and a positive ownership experience. I'll take a look at the new gen 2019 when it comes out, although there are a couple of other cars on my radar as possible replacements.

The best luxury sedan imran saeed , 12/23/2015 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a sports sedan, than this is it. I have test driven all the German sedans (mid size) and the CTs, and this is by far the best. Fit and finish is exemplary. Ride is excellent and the transmission some how knows what you are thinking. I can go on and on, but really, if you are looking to purchase or lease one, you will not be sorry. Update after 41k miles....still zero issues and drives fantastic. Tires are showing their age but I think I should get another 8 or 9 k miles out of them. Brakes are little soft now but still no issues. Completely satisfied with the car. Update at 59,658 miles. Put new tires around 10k miles ago. Had to replace brake pads all around, still factory rotors. Returning car back after 36 months. Zero mechanical issues. Will be picking up newer A6 soon.