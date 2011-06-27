Used 2012 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Incredible, Fabulous ... WOW!!!
First time Audi owner ... I could not be happier with the A6. Considered the BMW 535xi, e350, and Infiniti 37x. Test drove each 2 different times and each time I was swayed towards the A6. BMW was quickly eliminated because of the run flat tires. I have heard several stories that they are costly and prone to issues. 37x was eliminated because the shifting seemed a bit harsh and quirky. Also, I did not like the navigation. e350 was eliminated (even though I was offered a 11% off MSRP) because in the end I preferred the ride, feel, and technology of the A6. For me, the A6 offered the best ride and performance of the others.
Audi A6 v. BMW 535xi
I decided that my next car would be a BMW 535xi or the Audi A6. My wife drives a 2008 BMW 535xi T and we really love the car...it does drive like a dream. However, the new 2012 BMW 535xi is a big disappointment. Driving characteristics are null/void...nothing there...boring. Is the BMW nice- yes, absolutely. Is it refined, of course. But ultimately the BMW does not compare to the new Audi A6. I was shocked, floored and surprised. It is that noticable of a difference. We are thrilled with the purchase, ride, technology, and price ($2,000 off for current BMW owners). Most gorgeous car we've ever owned...and my 6 & 8 year olds love the heated seats.
The Best car I ever drove
I am a new Audi owner, I never thought this car would be so much fun to drive, it is light and fast, if you are wanting a fast car that is easy on the fuel, this car is the best one. My last trip was about 540 miles and I had another 125 miles left on the range using the same tank of gas, this car comes with a cvt that allows the car to drive in like a manual, automatic, or a CVT, if you want to drive easy it is so smooth on the highway, if you want a more power then shift it to dynamic mode and you will get to 120 miles/ hour in seconds. You will get a rush!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The interior is Awsome, This year Mercedes-Benz and BMW left are left the dust.
German Gem with Head Turning Looks
I am very pleased with my decision on purchasing the Audi A6. It has great exterior design combined with great interior design and fit/finish. I love the many subtle design cues that I didn't notice when shopping around. I have enjoyed the Audi MMI and find it very easy to operate and get familiarized with; while it also appears to seamlessly pair and operate with my iPhone for telephony and audio uses. At night, the cabin is nicely lighted with the "cockpit" lights and nice (adjustable) ambient lighting which I didn't even know it had prior to purchasing. I feel Audi has a strong product portfolio for 2012 that has exceptional design, technology and value among its luxury
German "cruise" missile
I was fortunate enough to find a rare very loaded A6 sport just off lease. Previous owner had Audi Care so all the services were done-key to a used Audi. I have continued meticulous maintenance through local Audi dealer. Car has Sport Package, night vision, HUD, Prestige, OEM 20" wheels, Havana black-incredibly cool color upon close inspection- nougat interior heated cooled, LED headlights and interior, adaptive cruise, Nav, becomes WIFI hotspot, on and on. Huge trunk, fold down rear seats-tons of cargo space. Does not have B&O sound, my traded S4 did. Have to say I find nothing to fault with the Bose surround to take nothing away from B&O both are great (Bose$6K+ additional cost on this car. MSRP was $67K. Bought for $34.5K with 49K miles. Car presents as near new. 8 speed auto is a pleasant upgrade from the 7 speed in S4. DSG was great but, this tranny shifts like silk and does not require costly DSG fluid replacement intervals. Plus you still get the paddles if you want to use them. Mileage is a solid 28-29 highway. 8th gear makes the difference. S4 struggled to get 23 on highway. Pick up is robust when needed but, super smooth and comfortable unless you get into the right pedal. Awesome car. This is my 4th Audi. I highly recommend the Prestige package, it costs more but is in my opinion clearly worth it. Great car. Added Revo stage 1 software $999.00. It has made a significant difference. According to provider added about 70-80 horses. I believe it. No check engine lights or any problems ever. Mileage unaffected unless I push the car repeatedly, I suppose, because I never do that. This car still gets comments from strangers. Great car if you can find one well maintained. 117K on the odo. Everything works perfectly. Gdub
