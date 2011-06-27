Used 2008 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Black Audi , 05/12/2008

We have had the car for about 6 months and it is a perfect family wagon. It has plenty of room for a family of four and a dog. It gets about 25 mpg in mixed driving and 29 on a recent highway trip. I have been a Japanese car fan for the last 10 years after several BMWs left me wanting something with less maint. down time. I saw that the Audi reliability ratings were getting to a point that I felt comfortable giving an Audi a try. It's only been 6 months, but so far not one problem. We also live in New England and wanted all wheel drive, but we didn't want a truck. It was great in the snow and handles like a sports car on the dry pavement.