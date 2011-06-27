  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2008 Audi A6
  5. Used 2008 Audi A6 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 A6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all A6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,318 - $6,313
Used A6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Perfect Car

Black Audi, 05/12/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have had the car for about 6 months and it is a perfect family wagon. It has plenty of room for a family of four and a dog. It gets about 25 mpg in mixed driving and 29 on a recent highway trip. I have been a Japanese car fan for the last 10 years after several BMWs left me wanting something with less maint. down time. I saw that the Audi reliability ratings were getting to a point that I felt comfortable giving an Audi a try. It's only been 6 months, but so far not one problem. We also live in New England and wanted all wheel drive, but we didn't want a truck. It was great in the snow and handles like a sports car on the dry pavement.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all A6s for sale

Related Used 2008 Audi A6 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles