Used 2003 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2003 Audi A6 Quatro Wagon
Not a big fan. Too much car for the brakes, which I had a mechanic confirm this. The interior is not the quality I thought Audi was capable of. The seats are a leather set in vinyl. The vinyl cracks. As for any knobs or buttons you touch, the paint wears off.
Streamlined Beauty
I hadn't considered an Audi, or even a wagon, until this one caught my eye in the showroom. After having test driven three or four other luxury brands, I got into the Audi and was sold without having to start the engine. The design of this car is flawless: refined, plush, intelligent, serene, and practical, and not at all flashy. It's a wolf in sheep's clothing too, especially when I engage the "sport" transmission. It holds the road like nothing I've ever driven.
Great Ride!!!!
Great vehicle; bought it to replace Expedition, and don't miss the big guzzler one bit! Great pick up, plenty of storage, decent economy, and fits in any parking spot. Only room for improvement...some of the functions (cruise, wipers, etc.) are somewhat hidden behind the wheel. Step on the gas, it's a blast.
Audi Avant A-6
The seats are extremely comfortable. The quatro is great in snow. The controls are logical.
Best Wagon
The vehicle I am so enchanted with is the Audi A6 Avant All Road wagon. This vehicle has quick pick up-get up and go. The breaking system is quick and accurate. The Bose system for audio is Excellent. Good visabilaty on all sides, Side mirrors tilt down upon backing up (Reverse) The seat adjusts well to all family drivers. Very comfortable, stable well handeling automobile. I have been a Ford- Chevy driver for 15 years. Very impressed with this German product! The Dealer- ship, Newport Auto Center, Newport Beach Califonia, A+++ in all areas. Very helpful,profesional, sales, service staff Excellent. A customer for life.
