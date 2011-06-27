Used 2003 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

2003 Audi A6 Quatro Wagon lrheere1 , 03/26/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Not a big fan. Too much car for the brakes, which I had a mechanic confirm this. The interior is not the quality I thought Audi was capable of. The seats are a leather set in vinyl. The vinyl cracks. As for any knobs or buttons you touch, the paint wears off. Report Abuse

Streamlined Beauty lb , 04/10/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I hadn't considered an Audi, or even a wagon, until this one caught my eye in the showroom. After having test driven three or four other luxury brands, I got into the Audi and was sold without having to start the engine. The design of this car is flawless: refined, plush, intelligent, serene, and practical, and not at all flashy. It's a wolf in sheep's clothing too, especially when I engage the "sport" transmission. It holds the road like nothing I've ever driven.

Great Ride!!!! wolverine , 09/27/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Great vehicle; bought it to replace Expedition, and don't miss the big guzzler one bit! Great pick up, plenty of storage, decent economy, and fits in any parking spot. Only room for improvement...some of the functions (cruise, wipers, etc.) are somewhat hidden behind the wheel. Step on the gas, it's a blast.

Audi Avant A-6 H Friedman , 02/27/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The seats are extremely comfortable. The quatro is great in snow. The controls are logical.