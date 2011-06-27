  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2003 Audi A6
  5. Used 2003 Audi A6 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 A6
5(75%)4(12%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a review
See all A6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$804 - $1,805
Used A6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2003 Audi A6 Quatro Wagon

lrheere1, 03/26/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Not a big fan. Too much car for the brakes, which I had a mechanic confirm this. The interior is not the quality I thought Audi was capable of. The seats are a leather set in vinyl. The vinyl cracks. As for any knobs or buttons you touch, the paint wears off.

Report Abuse

Streamlined Beauty

lb, 04/10/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I hadn't considered an Audi, or even a wagon, until this one caught my eye in the showroom. After having test driven three or four other luxury brands, I got into the Audi and was sold without having to start the engine. The design of this car is flawless: refined, plush, intelligent, serene, and practical, and not at all flashy. It's a wolf in sheep's clothing too, especially when I engage the "sport" transmission. It holds the road like nothing I've ever driven.

Report Abuse

Great Ride!!!!

wolverine, 09/27/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle; bought it to replace Expedition, and don't miss the big guzzler one bit! Great pick up, plenty of storage, decent economy, and fits in any parking spot. Only room for improvement...some of the functions (cruise, wipers, etc.) are somewhat hidden behind the wheel. Step on the gas, it's a blast.

Report Abuse

Audi Avant A-6

H Friedman, 02/27/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The seats are extremely comfortable. The quatro is great in snow. The controls are logical.

Report Abuse

Best Wagon

annette, 09/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The vehicle I am so enchanted with is the Audi A6 Avant All Road wagon. This vehicle has quick pick up-get up and go. The breaking system is quick and accurate. The Bose system for audio is Excellent. Good visabilaty on all sides, Side mirrors tilt down upon backing up (Reverse) The seat adjusts well to all family drivers. Very comfortable, stable well handeling automobile. I have been a Ford- Chevy driver for 15 years. Very impressed with this German product! The Dealer- ship, Newport Auto Center, Newport Beach Califonia, A+++ in all areas. Very helpful,profesional, sales, service staff Excellent. A customer for life.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A6s for sale

Related Used 2003 Audi A6 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles