Used 1999 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent vehicle Pitt05 , 03/27/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my second 1999 Audi A6. Both cars have proven to be very durable. Each car had the same minor issues, ie: broken mirror adjust switch, et cetera. (easy fixes) The build quality is top level, classic styling , decent power, and unstoppable in any weather. I have done most of the things people complain about in their reviews, but they don't seem to understand its routine maintenance, control arms, timing belts, and others. That being said, if you maintain a car like this properly, it will last a very long time. Owning a high end German car is a commitment (but ultimately very rewarding) , if your not willing to pay, get a generic Japanese luxury car, what a tool you'll look. Report Abuse

Tried and tested over time sebago588 , 09/04/2014 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought our 99 A6 Quattro in 2002 when it came off lease. I decided to buy Audi for its reputable Quattro performance and living in New Hampshire, the winters can be brutal. We still have this vehicle! It has had all the normal and expected maintenance done to it with a hefty price tag for all of it, but it is what you can expect with Audi as you would with BMW or Mercedes. Recently the last major job I had done was four new spring coils, joints and tie rod. It was done at a "bargain" of $3300. I decided to have it done only because I was impressed it took 16 years for the suspension to finally fail a state inspection. Also, these cars never rust. 133,000mi and plan for another 200,000. UPDATE** In 2017 we sadly had to say goodbye to our A6 after 15 years of enjoyment. On top of transmission issues, a control module under the driver's seat having to do with the ignition was going cost well over $1000 as a dealership-only repair for re-programming. It was then we decided to throw in the towel and donated the A6 to charity. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Winter Use Only WinterUse , 12/11/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful High maintenance vehicle that is a great winter car, unfortunately the consistent repair issues take away from an otherwise great vehicle. Wife uses car in the winter during snow season and works great for that but the reliability issues do take away from the car. With only 114k miles on it these types of issues should not happen. Report Abuse

My First Car blueeyedaisy3 , 05/04/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My Audi A6 was a great first car. It's a smooth, quiet ride. I got it used at 169,000 miles and it smoked sometimes after reaching it's destination. Also the car had problems with leaking oil. Mechanics commented that it looks like a tsunami down there! Both problems did not seem to effect the car from getting around. The oil problems do seem to be a common issue with the A6 though because after this audi was beat up by a deer, I looked into another audi A6 but its oil problems were even worse than the first. Report Abuse