Used 2018 Audi A5 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2nd Time A5 Owner, 5 Times Audi Owner Steve T , 11/12/2017 Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is a great followup to the prior generation A5. I bought the Sportback after owning the prior generation Coupe. Feels like the same car. The fit, finish and performance are excellent. The dealership Sewell in Houston is phenomenal. I love the MMI navigation and controls. My only complaint is the subscription based services for the Infotainment system should be monthly not paid in 3 year blocks. Also, the entire online and app integration isn't what you'd expect at this price point. The traditional auto makers need to take a lesson from Tesla on on-line/offline access. I was charged twice for the Infotainment subscription, Audi USA was useless to resolve and ultimately AT&T issued a refund. Pretty disappointed how Audi responded to that issue. Even the dealership couldn't get them to respond. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Ticks all the boxes... .almost Bryan Chappelle , 01/24/2018 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful 24,500 miles on this now. Tires wore out a bit faster than I expected and I'll need to get 4 new ones soon, which will run me at least $1000. Performance is excellent for a 4cyl, particularly acceleration off the line. The car is very, very quiet on decent roads, and the interior is immaculate. It's not something you'll use to haul more than 2 people around for more than a few miles at a time, and I knew this going in. The storage room is exceptional for this size of car. Quattro system really makes you feel confident on the road. I absolutely love the look of this car both inside and out. The base safety systems that come with this car are very nice to have. Frustrations are few but I'll note them now. First, I wish they'd have made the gas tank a few gallons bigger, as I feel like range is too short if you're driving in the city. I am replacing a 2009 Acura TSX which had about a 16 gal tank, so it's a bit annoying. Apple CarPlay issues I had early on seem to have been fixed through iOS updates, and while it occasionally doesn't connect, for the most part the glitches i had early on have disappeared. I use Waze, Apple Music, and almost never the Audi MMI or nav. Basic front of cockpit storage is pretty inadequate. No sunglass storage, very little center console storage (probably for the better so I don't stash useless things). The cup holders are aligned in a way that has larger cups hitting the button stack above it, which is annoying. The virtual cockpit is fun and useful, the large on dash screen as well, and the MMI system is very user friendly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A5 Fun to Drive Dan Weidert , 05/12/2018 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After seven Months no problems. The car has less road noise than my previous TLX. The body construction is solid and materials of construction are high quality. Acceleration is a excellent for the engine size, especially for passing on two lane roads. The sport suspension gives an expected firm ride. Quattro handling is great. Bang and Olufsen sound system is excellent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Like a sexy high maintenance girlfriend Steve Aspesi , 07/26/2019 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Sorry for the sexist title, but I fell in love with the A5 Sportback, not because it was practical, but because I was in love with the looks. It's a fine automobile with many fine attributes, but let's be honest it's not the most practical of cars. What do I love other than the looks? It's quiet, loaded with cool features for both comfort and safety, has an automate lifting hatch back, great sound system, ventilated seats, and it's sexy oh so sexy. Now for what's impractical: It's sleek frame and lowered stance means it takes effort to get into and out of. You actually get a core work out each time you enter and exit the car. The suspension will feel every bump on the road. I don't even have the sport edition, and can't imagine what that would feel like - the non sport edition is plenty sporty enough for me. Beyond that it's just my standard gripe that comes with the territory of high insurance costs, average fuel economy with premium fuel, depreciation and the pending maintenance that comes with vanity. I had to do it - only time will tell if I'd do it all over again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse