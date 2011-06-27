Used 2018 Audi A5 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2nd Time A5 Owner, 5 Times Audi Owner
This car is a great followup to the prior generation A5. I bought the Sportback after owning the prior generation Coupe. Feels like the same car. The fit, finish and performance are excellent. The dealership Sewell in Houston is phenomenal. I love the MMI navigation and controls. My only complaint is the subscription based services for the Infotainment system should be monthly not paid in 3 year blocks. Also, the entire online and app integration isn't what you'd expect at this price point. The traditional auto makers need to take a lesson from Tesla on on-line/offline access. I was charged twice for the Infotainment subscription, Audi USA was useless to resolve and ultimately AT&T issued a refund. Pretty disappointed how Audi responded to that issue. Even the dealership couldn't get them to respond.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Ticks all the boxes... .almost
24,500 miles on this now. Tires wore out a bit faster than I expected and I'll need to get 4 new ones soon, which will run me at least $1000. Performance is excellent for a 4cyl, particularly acceleration off the line. The car is very, very quiet on decent roads, and the interior is immaculate. It's not something you'll use to haul more than 2 people around for more than a few miles at a time, and I knew this going in. The storage room is exceptional for this size of car. Quattro system really makes you feel confident on the road. I absolutely love the look of this car both inside and out. The base safety systems that come with this car are very nice to have. Frustrations are few but I'll note them now. First, I wish they'd have made the gas tank a few gallons bigger, as I feel like range is too short if you're driving in the city. I am replacing a 2009 Acura TSX which had about a 16 gal tank, so it's a bit annoying. Apple CarPlay issues I had early on seem to have been fixed through iOS updates, and while it occasionally doesn't connect, for the most part the glitches i had early on have disappeared. I use Waze, Apple Music, and almost never the Audi MMI or nav. Basic front of cockpit storage is pretty inadequate. No sunglass storage, very little center console storage (probably for the better so I don't stash useless things). The cup holders are aligned in a way that has larger cups hitting the button stack above it, which is annoying. The virtual cockpit is fun and useful, the large on dash screen as well, and the MMI system is very user friendly.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A5 Fun to Drive
After seven Months no problems. The car has less road noise than my previous TLX. The body construction is solid and materials of construction are high quality. Acceleration is a excellent for the engine size, especially for passing on two lane roads. The sport suspension gives an expected firm ride. Quattro handling is great. Bang and Olufsen sound system is excellent.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Like a sexy high maintenance girlfriend
Sorry for the sexist title, but I fell in love with the A5 Sportback, not because it was practical, but because I was in love with the looks. It's a fine automobile with many fine attributes, but let's be honest it's not the most practical of cars. What do I love other than the looks? It's quiet, loaded with cool features for both comfort and safety, has an automate lifting hatch back, great sound system, ventilated seats, and it's sexy oh so sexy. Now for what's impractical: It's sleek frame and lowered stance means it takes effort to get into and out of. You actually get a core work out each time you enter and exit the car. The suspension will feel every bump on the road. I don't even have the sport edition, and can't imagine what that would feel like - the non sport edition is plenty sporty enough for me. Beyond that it's just my standard gripe that comes with the territory of high insurance costs, average fuel economy with premium fuel, depreciation and the pending maintenance that comes with vanity. I had to do it - only time will tell if I'd do it all over again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Pleasantly Surprised!
A few years ago I moved from a Acura TL SHAWD to a VW Golf R....I decided to venture into an Audi for other reasons. You sometimes get HP crazed and a bit to concerned with 0-60 times. I was pleasantly surprised by the pick up and acceleration of this vehicle. I haven't had it but three days and I am blown away by the fit, finish, craftsmanship, materials, tech, handling....I could go on. I looked into MB and BMW as options, but the Audi's have always been a vehicle I wanted to own. The sportback is so darn alluring. At this point I'm going with fives across the board unless I notice something that would have me post otherwise. I have the Prestige model in Glacier white with the Rock Gray seats, it looks so classy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A5
Related Used 2018 Audi A5 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner