Used 2018 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Love this car Tireguy , 12/14/2017 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful So I'm pretty frugal. And when my 2000 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8 T finally died 17 years after I bought it brand new, I figured it was time for an upgrade. I skipped VW and went straight to the Audi dealership. The S8 was lovely, but a bit out of my price range. The A3, with that high roof, looked too much like my old Jetta. It would make a nice Pope-mobile. And then there sat the A5. The four door is nice but I wasn't going to be hauling my family around in this car. We have a Yukon XL for that. This one is just to move my butt up and down the George Washington Parkway, alone, in comfort--it had to be a Coupe. If you compare the coupe to the sportback, well there is no contest from a styling perspective. I guess if you have three kids, you may be compelled to buy the sportback, which gives you an extra seat in the middle. I have more than three kids, so I might as well have been buying a Ducati. I was a little apprehensive about the 2.0T, which powers quite a few smaller VWs in lesser forms, but this car flies: 0-60 in 5 sec. Good enough for me, who has no plans to take it to the drag strip. It's a great car. **Update after one year** I’ve had my A5 coupe for 14 months now and have had no issues. As I said above, the Audi replaced my 2000 Jetta 1.8T 5-speed manual, which I purchased new and basically traded for the scrap metal value, lol. I have driven manuals since age 16, and still prefer rowing through the gears. Living in northern VA, and working inside the beltway, however, constantly pumping a clutch in traffic is not practical. The DSG transmission offers a good compromise, but certainly takes some getting used to. In manual mode, it shifts faster than humanly possible due to one of two concentric clutches being engaged at all times. In normal mode, the automatic shifting is a little spongy, and in sport mide it tends to be a little jerky when you let off the accelerator. I typically get off the line in sport mode, then toggle to normal mode once underway (with a 1/2” flick of the shifter). I only typically use the manual mode when doing a hole-shot on I-95. Just flick the left paddle twice, and hold onto your hat (or sunglasses which often fly from the center console into the back seat). I really enjoy driving this car. It’s a little tight, but I don’t know why people are complaining about storage in a coupe. This would not suit most people as a sole vehicle. You won’t be taking trips to Home Depot or going on vacation in the A5 unless you get a roof rack and a huge cargo box (which is a possibility). I should note that you CAN fit a mountainbike in the trunk with the seats flipped down (front wheel removed, obviously). This isn’t the family truckster; it’s the car that gets daddy to and from work, takes mommy out on dates, or runs 1-3 of the kids to baseball practice. With a family of six, a minivan or SUV is a necessity. This is the other car. I’m glad I went with the coupe (sacrificing the rear center seat), which is sexy as hell. I only have two complaints: 1) The nav system is not as user-friendly as Google maps, and not as interactive as WAZE (I need to know where 5-0 is the way I drive this car). So despite that glorious nav display which allows for the ideal setup of a zoomed-in 3d map in the cluster and a zoomed-out overview in the center, I usually navigate by the iPhone in my cupholder; 2) The trunk lid, when covered with water will pop vertical upon opening and dump about 8 oz of water onto the glass, then right into the trunk, due to the insufficient channel around the opening. I can live with that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best value for style and tech Stephen Harris , 07/13/2018 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is an amazing vehicle with so many positive aspects, the looks, style, technology, acceleration, handeling and comfort. Only downsides I have are smaller back seats that barely handle children and unexpectedly lower gas mileage. I can only imagine it’s gas mileage was based in a cool climate where the start stop function could be utilized. I’m in AZ where the AC is used all the time so the start/stop does not work while that’s on, therefore gas mileage is closer to high teens low 20’s if you drive very conservatively. Other than those 2 items, this is an amazing vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

6th Audi Best yet Jay , 12/27/2018 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd a5 Cpe & 6th Audi, they just keep getting better...the re-design is classy, sleek, & way better in engine performance, sound, acceleration. Love it, this could be the keeper! B & O is beyond awesome. The materials aren't quiet as high quality as earlier models (trim), & don't care for the controls for the sound system as its not as user friendly as previous models which were more straight forward. Really dislike the new cup holder location in the front, under the dash, no average height bottles here. Please put them back in the center. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Traded for Volvo S90 Gary , 02/03/2018 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 8 of 11 people found this review helpful It’s a pretty car but became too cramped. I became tired of the heavy and long doors getting in and out of parking spaces, and missed having an easy to use touchscreen. Also, the Google gps is cool but over time impractable. I didn’t need to see stuff so far to the left and right as laid out horizontally on the dash. Finally, the Audi dealer would not refund the maintenance plan a month after we bought it. Very inflexible dealer. I traded for the new and much larger Volvo S90 and love it. For the same cost, it has Auto pilot and a huge touch screen similar to the Tesla. It also has a huge back seat and drives like the Audi and with same gas mileage. I’m much happier with my Volvo and use the auto pilot all the time. I no longer mess with the Audi mouse and click on my touch screen directly. Also, the screen is vertical so I can see more of what’s ahead of me and not wasted space like in the Audi screen. Lastly, the Volvo has amazing headlights that turn with auto bright at night that makes night look like day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse