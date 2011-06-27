  1. Home
Used 2011 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 A5
4.3
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

very unhappy with quality and service

dontlikemyaudi, 09/19/2011
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

Drove porsches for 9 years, just got my Audi this summer. Radio works when it wants to but of course service says nothing wrong since it was working when I brought it in. Worse, the leather in pass seat split. Service claims puncture with knife. Umm, no. Don't think I ever stabbed my seat. Very dissatisfied.

Very unhappy with quality of Car

rpm15, 12/17/2011
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

12 Months in and the car has been in the shop a dozen times. This time for 10 days. The car is a beauty. Drives well (Not a BMW). And is quattro. It has a a full trunk and the design is great. The reality is that the shifting is very suspect. It does not engage properly at slow speeds which is a safety issue when you accelerate. Audi says there is no issue. The bluetooth works when it wants to and the ipod hook up works when it wants to. I like the car but will never ever buy another Audi. Audi corporate is a nightmare and the build quality just is another nightmare. My service advisor is a good guy and we just laugh every time I call.

Drop Dead Gorgeous Ride

hla26v, 09/11/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Third Audi that we have owned in the family ('99' A8, '97" S8) This vehicle is quite different. I purchased it for my wife's birthday. I am trying something completely new. I am giving her no opinion on the car, I am letting her do the grading and such. I give it all 10's because I researched out for 6 months. And I know Audi's. It sits on the fence between MB & BMW. It has the best of both of their worlds. Excellent vehicle.

Great Vehicle - Improved for '11

PZ-NOLA, 07/29/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Ordered 5/2010 -- one of the first '11's off the truck. Traded an '07 A4 Cab for this one. I'm very impressed with the quality and the additions made to the '11 vs the '10 (i.e. the Premium Plus package now includes an auto dimming mirror not available in '10, the radio presets now display the name and artist without having to go back to the main menu). It's larger, roomier and quieter than the A4. I chose the Teak Brown with Cardamon interior -- new combination for '11 -- stunning! Overall a great car although pricey @ $51k -- but still less than a BMW Cabriolet comparably equipped. MPG equal to sticker estimates with under 100 miles!

So Far So Good

Andy, 11/07/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I took delivery of the car two days ago and have enjoyed every minute in it. I look forward to starting the engine every morning. The car is VERY smooth, tightly assembled, well appointed, and really just a well built automobile. We looked at BMW, Volvo, & Lexus. The A5 won us over. Fun to drive, looks great outside & in, car is full of features and even plenty of room for a 4 yr old.

