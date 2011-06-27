Used 2013 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fantastic Vehicle mugman1 , 11/17/2012 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Traded an '11 Acura TSX for this 2013 A4 Premium Plus and so glad I did!! Could not get comfortable in the Acura, and too little rear seat room for the family. This Audi is "right sized" for a family of 4. Plenty of useable trunk space. Ride is composed but comfortable, 18 inch wheels help the car stick around corners, powerful brakes to haul the car down from speed which it gains easily from the 2.0 turbo running through 8 gears. Excellent fit and finish and an attractive sedan from any angle in my opinion. Electric power steering gives up some feel, but is far superior to that found in the Acura. I compared with BMW 3, Mercedes C class, Infiniti, and new Lexus ES. A4 was superior! Report Abuse

Our First Audi dale49 , 01/01/2013 29 of 34 people found this review helpful After buying a 2013 VW Passat TDI in October for myself, it was my wife's turn for a new car. She had her heart set on a BMW 328i...until she got in one. Too small, too confining, truly baffling ergonomics. We then looked at another Passat TDI(too big), a Jetta TDI(too sparse), a Volvo S80(too something), and finally the Audi A4. We were both sold on it right away due to the Quattro and Nav systems. We immediately put 3,000 miles on it in the first week with a trip to Washington State. Handled perfectly on wet, icy and snowy roads, and was a really comfortable ride. No sign at all of the oil burning issue others have had after 3k miles, so hopefully that's a good sign.

Best bang for your buck for an AWD luxury sedan bchguy111 , 11/29/2012 15 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my second Audi. I upgraded from a 2012 Audi A4 2.0T FWD with CVT. It was a great car. Great performance and gas mileage. However, I had an opportunity to upgrade to a quattro with the light package and 2013 upgrades. So far, the car is awesome. Drives even better with the Quattro and suspension and steering upgrades. And those lights, beautiful. The car is even more stricking then my 2012. I also like the 8 speed auto better then the CVT.

Can not wait to sell this car. Danaehamma , 02/19/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 23 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new in 2013 and I've had issues ever since. The car is obviously a very low profile car and I live in New England so I went through 6 Pirelli tires before I finally put all weather continental tires on the car. The car does not drive as smoothly now but at least I have not gotten any bubbles in the tires or cracked any rims since purchasing the continentals. There have been multiple recalls for the heating system, air bags, electronic, etc. that have required repairs. The check engine light came on around 30,000 miles and required multiple valves to be replaced. The dealership claimed they were "faulty" but gave no explanation as to what or why. Then, at 41,000 the car DIED on the highway due to transmission failure. I had to have the vehicle towed in the middle of the night to the dealership. The ENTIRE transmission needs to be replaced. Again, the only explanation is that it was "faulty" and they are unsure what exactly went wrong. Thankfully the car is still under warranty, but this does not make me feel any better. There is no reason there should be this many issues and "faulty" parts on a car this new. I will definitely be selling this car in the Spring and have NO intention of buying another Audi. Every car has its issues, but given the amount I have had with this car in a short period of time with NO real explanation of the problems from the dealership, leads me to believe Audi's are not as reliable as the price tag would suggest. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value