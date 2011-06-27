Used 2009 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Better than A5 Cab solido , 08/23/2010 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I have owned a 2009 A4 Cabriolet for about a year now and let me tell you the experience has been great! I wanted a convertible that was TRULY a year round vehicle, and this car definitely fit the bill. I looked at the BMW 3 series, Volvo C70 and Volkswagen Eos prior to purchasing this A4 and I am very happy with my decision. The 3 series is RWD which did not give me a good sense of security when driving in the snow. The others (Volvo and VW) just did not have the aesthetics I was looking for. The A4 cab is just a beautiful car, and handles well in all types of weather conditions. The Audi A5 cab is also a very nice car, but for the price it does not make sense to purchase one. Report Abuse

I really wanted to love this car... José Rosado , 10/25/2017 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful ...but I would tell anyone considering an Audi that you should be prepared to spend a good amount of money on maintenance. I purchased this car used with 47,000 on it. The first month I had the car I accidently leaned on the lid for the center console storage. The cheap plastic hinge snapped off and Audi wants $280 for a replacement. The tire sensors' battery went dead and you cannot replace the battery...I think the Audi sensor was $125 (?). I went with a generic at the tire dealer for less than half that. My air conditioning compressor failed at the beginning of the summer. A replacement is available online for around $300, but in order to get to it you literally have to take the front of the car off and support the engine with a jack. Most mechanics understandably want $1,300-$1,500 for that one. At the moment, I have an error code that indicates my high-pressure fuel pump is failing. It is a too common problem with these 2.0 Turbo engines that may be related to a cam follower on the pump. The story is that during a great demand for these cars a few years ago Audi contracted a new supplier to make these parts, which were made of sub-standard metal. In extreme cases, these parts disintegrate and the metal shavings can cause catostrophic engine failure. Audi is resisting the making a general recall. When everything is working well with this car, it is a joy to drive. Unfortunately, I haven't been feeling the farfegneugan (sp?) very often lately. My general impression is that the car is fussy and over-engineered. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car EVER! Nickkkkkkkkk , 02/07/2009 11 of 13 people found this review helpful In January I traded in my 2006 BMW 530i in for the 2009 Audi A4. It seems like it should compete with the 5, because of its roominess and standard features. This car is the perfect size and it's more fun to drive than my BMW. Great value. I love my Audi! Report Abuse

Fantastic Car! SBC , 12/04/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have the Audi for six months now. I have grown to enjoy it more the longer I've driven it. It is comfortable, zippy (especially in manual mode), quiet (even with the top down with the wind screen installed), and a blast to drive! This has become my favorite car I've owned/leased, slightly nudging out the Honda S2000. The S2000 was much more fun to drive, but the added convenience of a full sized trunk, and back seat in the Audi, plus the fun to drive factor, have it beat. I recommend this vehicle (or its replacement the A5, which I can't wait to get!) without reservation. There are great deals on any A4's left in stock, since this is the last year. Go get one and start having fun! Report Abuse