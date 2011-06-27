Used 2004 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Beautiful Disaster missy_lee , 08/10/2012 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I have a previously owned a4, with the ultra sport package. This car has every possible added feature. When my car was working, it was a pleasure to drive. The performance alone, is outstanding. You could drive at 100mph and it felt like you were going 50mph. The AWD was fantastic for snow and rain, I had no problems with traction. I do know that they are EXTREMELY expensive to maintain and own. Any time my check engine light would come on, which was every month, it would cost no less than 1000$ to have it turned off. One problem ALWAYS led to another and it was so frustrating and discouraging when my car had to be brought in for repairs. Overall, I am saddened to retire this car bc of costs Report Abuse

Best Car ever Owned popeyes , 04/07/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Original owner of this 3.0 A4 since new. Right off the lot, negotiated 5% down. Now 7 yrs experience with it with 81K kms traveled. Quality, stability, stance, control, performance are all above great with decent gas mileage of 7.9l/100km highway 9-10l/100km city with quattro using synthetic. Audi maintenance covers everything during 3 yr warr and dealer's have provided exceptional service. They replaced all my brake disc's, pads and spark plugs all under warranty. Burnt bulbs, lighter socket, wiper lever seized from salt also replaced /w warr. Coils replaced under recall, but never problems just glithces with electronic in window controls, sunroof, and resets of A/C. Report Abuse

Fun to drive, but a steep investment in repairs. chash1982 , 04/12/2012 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I've had an opportunity to drive all kinds of cars, from BMWs to Volvos, to high end japanese vehicles and NOTHING has handled and performed like my Audi. This car feels like you are going 60 miles an hour at 100. You can barely feel the body roll as you effortlessly carve through corners at high speeds, and no automaker has a better interior. On the downside, prepare to set aside about 3000$ a year for repair and maintenance! Even oil changes will run you 100$, and when your fuel pump dies (and it probably will!) You can expect to spend 1000$ at the dealer if it's out of warranty. This is a driving enthusiasts car that's also a comfortable commuter. I love my Audi, expensive or not! Report Abuse

I love it, but I hate it too. lagdh , 05/16/2015 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful This car is fantastic... When it works. For all the two years I've had it, I don't think it has worked properly for more than two months of that time. There's always some problem which is hard to diagnose, the problem which then ends up being expensive. This is not to say that it isn't a great car, it certainly is. The Quattro AWD is spectacular in the snow and sticks to the road in summer as well. Performance needs improvement though --- There's very little low-end torque, and there just needs to be more horsepower to propel this 3,500 pound car. Overall I'd say don't get this car over 100,000 miles, it'll just frustrate Report Abuse