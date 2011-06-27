Used 2003 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Love my Avant
Been an awesome car, bought with 77K on it and now has 113K. Still running strong, I like to wrench on the car as a hobby and have saved lots of money. I've done the timing belt as a precaution. The only repairs I've had to do is disassemble the wiper motor which had frozen, a pain to do. I've also had to fix the rear main coolant flange, a cheap part. I have had a few coil packs go on me and I carry a spare. It's two min fix if one goes. I only use Audi Synthetic Oil and Audi fluids as well. I suggest if you buy an Audi, check out one of many Audi Forums. There are DIY write ups for nearly every repair. Original clutch is still holding strong too.
Reliable and fun for 180,000 miles!
I've been driving this car 120 miles round trip to work every day along with taking the family all around town and it has been fantastic! I've done nothing but scheduled maintenance over the last eight years. And it's not your average station wagon. I scream by those monster SUVs on the high ways. The best part is driving in the snow. On a day when every car was unable to get up a steep road, only I reached the top out of about 50! My only disappointment is that I can't replace this car since the Avant no longer comes in stick. Thank god I can rely on this car for many more miles!
106K miles and no problems yet
My A4 wagon has been the best vehicle I've owned. It's comfortable, get's great gas mileage, and looks like a million bucks. I perform regular maintenance like changing the oil and brakes, timing belt at 100K, etc, and the car takes care of the rest. Only once did I have a trouble (engine stuttering) and the cost to fix the issue was $150. I bought this car used and the value for the price has been incredible. It's safe and peppy. I have no complaints.
2002 A4 1.8T Review
The 2002 A4 1.8T avant is our 3rd Audi since 1999 and first wagon. It has surpassed expectations. Functionality includes under-seat and side pocket storage, and a second cargo floor under the main floor; plus many hooks, nets, and pockets. The f/r power outlets are extremely well placed. There is even a built-in retractable cargo partition. Even the glove box has shelves! Ours has the sport package, heated f/r seats, convenience package w/moonroof, as well as cloth seats, which wear well and heat faster than leather. We also HIGHLY recommend the xenon lights. The feel of the headlight switch and radio knobs are well worth the price of admission.
Quattro A4
Wonderful performance all-around. I would not have chosen another car.
