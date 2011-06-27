Used 2003 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Still happy after 10 months bjblackmamba1 , 10/27/2011 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I purchased in MI with 110k miles after my 14 yr old Mitsubishi Eclipse wasn't worth fixing anymore. With regards to comfort and luxury, this was certainly a step up, growing up with only Japanese cars. Build quality, heaviness of German engineering is evident, but not without flaws. I had to put some money into the car considering its age. Maintenance/Repair: Timing belt-$800, rear coolant flange-$200, rear window regulator-$360, battery-$190. Otherwise, it's a great car. Very comfortable, nice features, and a great drive. After an APR tune on the ECU, it has 235hp vs 170hp previously, which makes it fun and adequately powerful. It hasn't had a huge effect on mileage, except for a heavy foot Report Abuse

Sooo fun to drive, when it's not broken paul , 08/04/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought the car new over 7 years ago now. Should've known after 2 weeks when my AC compressor blew up that this was going to be a love/hate relationship. I've had it in the shop for: AC compressor, AC condenser, engine speed sensor, engine temp sensor, power steering pump, power steering rack, brake light switch, instrument panel malfunction, rear window regulator, and of course the common coil packs. And just now, the AC compressor blew AGAIN. And this is only off the top of my head. It's a shame because i LOVE driving the car, it handles like a dream, is great in the snow, but it's just NOT reliable. Report Abuse

Love my Avant parkcityxj , 10/27/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Been an awesome car, bought with 77K on it and now has 113K. Still running strong, I like to wrench on the car as a hobby and have saved lots of money. I've done the timing belt as a precaution. The only repairs I've had to do is disassemble the wiper motor which had frozen, a pain to do. I've also had to fix the rear main coolant flange, a cheap part. I have had a few coil packs go on me and I carry a spare. It's two min fix if one goes. I only use Audi Synthetic Oil and Audi fluids as well. I suggest if you buy an Audi, check out one of many Audi Forums. There are DIY write ups for nearly every repair. Original clutch is still holding strong too. Report Abuse

Audi A4 3.0 Quattro with Manual Mike , 07/25/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle since new. At 145K miles, engine gave out, with $6K repair needed to replace major engine components. Serviced regularly with oil change q 5K miles. Never driven hard, still has original clutch. However, both catalytic converters had to be replaced at 82K and 110k miles. Multiple parts inside needed replacing as well. When Audi USA was contacted over the engine problem, they blew me off (which I would understand if this engine defect were unique to my car, but it isn't!) I would highly recommend that anyone buying A4s with 1.8 or 3 L engines carefully read other similar events on the internet before buying a used Audi. Don't make a big mistake. Report Abuse