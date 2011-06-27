Used 1997 Audi A4 2.8 quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight3228 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Allusilver Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Byzanz Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Kaktusgruen Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
