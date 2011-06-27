  1. Home
Used 1996 Audi A4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/410.0 mi.278.8/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.178.0 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.3228 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.102.6 in.
Width68.2 in.68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic Tri Coat
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Casablanca White Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
