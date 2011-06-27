Used 2015 Audi A3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

rear differential failure Rajiv Marwah , 10/08/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The rear differential on most cars is a long lasting 150k+ miles part. On an expensive car like Audi it should last even longer. The rear differential an expensive sub assembly on my car failed at 55k miles and the only response I got from Audi is that warranty covers 50k miles. Be careful. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Come on now, do your homework. Bigstepper , 03/09/2016 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I researched the A3 and test drove it a handful of times before buying it. What I don't understand, therefore, are reviewers who are critical of the car (or any new car, for that matter) on things that should be obvious. Come on now, before spending your hard earned money, didn't you do your homework? You complain that the seats aren't heated, and the GPS is not what you like. Really? I think it's one thing to have 'failed' experiences, like poor reliability or gas mileage, but if you wanted certain features, why did you buy the car? That all said, the A3 is a great compact car. I love the look and feel. And features. Follow up: 6+ months/6500 miles: 2015 A3 Cabriolet still looks and runs great. No issues. Had the oil change/5k service done at the dealer. Averaging 34.5 mpg on highway, and 25mpg around town. Nice combination of power, looks and economy for a 4-passenger convertible. The retractable top folds into half of the trunk, allowing you to use the unused space for small luggage, thus making it more practical than a Mazda Miata or 'hard top' cabriolet.

Wifey LovesHer Ragtop Andy J , 04/22/2016 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Looked for a convertible for her for over a year -- Mustang, Camaro, BMW Z4, Lexus, etc and none of them seemed to fit the bill of what we wanted -- namely, high build quality, decent onroad performance and technology, a usable backseat, for under $40,000. We found it in a leftover 2015 model A3 2.0 Quattro Cabriolet. I have driven it some, quite impressed with its (front seat) legroom, smooth ride & handling, and giddy-up, esp. when you drop it into Sport mode. Gets lots of positive comments from onlookers. Note: Don't expect to get 33 MPG, it's too much fun to get into the gas, we're seeing about 25 MPG overall but who cares. Also there is a learning curve on the MMI but once you figure it out it's cool. 6-month update: No problems whatsoever, Audis these days are highly dependable.