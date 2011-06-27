  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2017 A3 Sportback e-tron
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
$42,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,000
EPA Combined MPGe83 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.5 hr.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA Electricity Range16 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Base engine size1.4 l
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,000
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Sport Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,000
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Homelink - Blackyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Technology Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
Audi Travel Space Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bagyes
Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Curb weight3616 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Nano Gray Metallic
  • Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,000
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
