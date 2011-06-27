Used 1992 Audi 80 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Great Car!

Audi Lover, 07/19/2003
I have had an overall great experience with this car. It is fun to drive--the handling is nice, and when you have cosmetic upgrades--wheels, bumpers, etc., the car does not look like a 1992. The 5 speed manual is nice but it can use a little more precision. But, I have not had any major mechanical or electrial problems with the car.

