Used 1992 Audi 80 Consumer Reviews

Audi Lover , 07/19/2003

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had an overall great experience with this car. It is fun to drive--the handling is nice, and when you have cosmetic upgrades--wheels, bumpers, etc., the car does not look like a 1992. The 5 speed manual is nice but it can use a little more precision. But, I have not had any major mechanical or electrial problems with the car.