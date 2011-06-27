Used 1991 Audi 200 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Amazing!
Ive owned this Wagon for 2 years now and wow! its the best car I've ever owned. Lots of power, fun to drive and turns on a time. it has a better tuning radius than my 94' Honda civic! It doesn't get the best millage 20city 28highway but its such a nice car i don't care. I could go on for hours about this car and how amazing it is but i think you get the picture. I love this car and will own it tell the day i die!
'91 20-Valve 200 Wagon
Costing $45K new, only about 150 of this engine, drivetrain and body style were sold. Twelve years later, it's still great looking inside and out and a joy to drive. Generally very reliable, but when things go bad, they can be pricey. You can almost set your watch by what will go wrong and when. Several websites are helpful. If you can find one, buy it.
Beautiful car
This car is one of the most luxurious, and reliably fast cars I've ever seen. It has the potential for more speed than you could ever need, and it is a perfect example of everything a daily driver luxury sports car could be.
