Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Features & Specs
|Overview
See Vanquish S Inventory
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|580 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Luxury Pack
|yes
|Contemporary Pack
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Pack
|yes
|Jewelry Shadow Bronze Interior Pack
|yes
|Shadow Exterior Pack
|yes
|Black Hardware Pack
|yes
|Interior Shadow Pack
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Plus Pack
|yes
|Contemporary and Luxury Pack
|yes
|Premium Smokers Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|1000 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Black Round Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Trunk Mounted 6CD Autochanger
|yes
|Color Keyed One-77 Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitching
|yes
|Fine Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Black Pedals
|yes
|Micro Perforated Leather
|yes
|Black One-77 Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitching
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Paddleshifters
|yes
|Second Glass Key
|yes
|Leather - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Vanquish Piano Black Fascia Inlay Trim
|yes
|Coarse Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Twill Carbon Fiber Sill Plaques
|yes
|Personalized Sill Plaques
|yes
|Chopped Carbon Fiber Satin Fascia Inlay Trim
|yes
|Black Round Half Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitching
|yes
|Color Keyed Paddle Shift Inserts
|yes
|Flint Seatbelts
|yes
|Leather - Contemporary
|yes
|Umbrella
|yes
|Contrast Binding Floor Mats
|yes
|Headrest Embroidery Aston Martin Wings Seating
|yes
|Shadow Bronze Center Stack Rotary
|yes
|Ice Mocha Center Stack Rotary
|yes
|Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror
|yes
|Red Center Stack Rotary
|yes
|Black Paddleshifters
|yes
|Black One-77 Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Color Matched Steering Wheel Trim
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Twill Fascia Inlay Trim
|yes
|Leather ECU Pouch
|yes
|Ice Mocha Seatbelts
|yes
|Chancellor Red Seatbelts
|yes
|Filograph Quilting Detail Trim
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Herringbone Fascia Inlay Trim
|yes
|Carpet - Contemporary
|yes
|Leather - Special
|yes
|Two Color Leather Interior
|yes
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Black Center Stack Rotary
|yes
|Silver Seatbelts
|yes
|Black One-77 Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Leather - Q Special
|yes
|Lightweight Carbon Fiber Seats
|yes
|Black One-77 Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitching
|yes
|Alcantara - Contemporary
|yes
|Bang and Olufsen USB Stick
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Aluminum Fuel Filler Cap
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Red
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Strakes
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Grey
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Black
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Yellow
|yes
|Black Window Surround
|yes
|V12 Side Exterior Badging
|yes
|20" 10-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|Paint - Graphic Pack Vanquish S
|yes
|Protective Tape Paint
|yes
|Paint - Q Special
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps
|yes
|Paint - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Carbon Fiber w/Black Mesh Insert Front Grille
|yes
|Convertible Hood Color - Contemporary
|yes
|Black Front Grille
|yes
|Model Designation Rear Exterior Badging
|yes
|Black Textured Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke w/Silver Diamond Turned Finish Wheels
|yes
|Black Exterior Meshes (Hood and Side Strake)
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|20" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Blue
|yes
|Convertible Wind Deflector
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Hood Vents
|yes
|Paint - Contemporary
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Handles
|yes
|Magnum Silver Exterior Meshes
|yes
|Paint - Special AML Color
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Height
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Length
|186.2 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4065 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Vanquish S
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$311,650
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
