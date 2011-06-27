  1. Home
Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Vanquish S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$311,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower580 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Luxury Packyes
Contemporary Packyes
Carbon Fiber Packyes
Jewelry Shadow Bronze Interior Packyes
Shadow Exterior Packyes
Black Hardware Packyes
Interior Shadow Packyes
Carbon Fiber Plus Packyes
Contemporary and Luxury Packyes
Premium Smokers Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Round Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Trunk Mounted 6CD Autochangeryes
Color Keyed One-77 Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyes
Fine Contrast Stitchingyes
Black Pedalsyes
Micro Perforated Leatheryes
Black One-77 Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyes
Carbon Fiber Paddleshiftersyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyes
Vanquish Piano Black Fascia Inlay Trimyes
Coarse Contrast Stitchingyes
Twill Carbon Fiber Sill Plaquesyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Chopped Carbon Fiber Satin Fascia Inlay Trimyes
Black Round Half Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyes
Color Keyed Paddle Shift Insertsyes
Flint Seatbeltsyes
Leather - Contemporaryyes
Umbrellayes
Contrast Binding Floor Matsyes
Headrest Embroidery Aston Martin Wings Seatingyes
Shadow Bronze Center Stack Rotaryyes
Ice Mocha Center Stack Rotaryyes
Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Red Center Stack Rotaryyes
Black Paddleshiftersyes
Black One-77 Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Color Matched Steering Wheel Trimyes
Carbon Fiber Twill Fascia Inlay Trimyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Ice Mocha Seatbeltsyes
Chancellor Red Seatbeltsyes
Filograph Quilting Detail Trimyes
Carbon Fiber Herringbone Fascia Inlay Trimyes
Carpet - Contemporaryyes
Leather - Specialyes
Two Color Leather Interioryes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Black Center Stack Rotaryyes
Silver Seatbeltsyes
Black One-77 Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Leather - Q Specialyes
Lightweight Carbon Fiber Seatsyes
Black One-77 Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyes
Alcantara - Contemporaryyes
Bang and Olufsen USB Stickyes
Instrumentation
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Aluminum Fuel Filler Capyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Carbon Fiber Side Strakesyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Black Window Surroundyes
V12 Side Exterior Badgingyes
20" 10-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Graphic Pack Vanquish Syes
Protective Tape Paintyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
Carbon Fiber Mirror Capsyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Carbon Fiber w/Black Mesh Insert Front Grilleyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporaryyes
Black Front Grilleyes
Model Designation Rear Exterior Badgingyes
Black Textured Exhaust Finisheryes
20" 5-Spoke w/Silver Diamond Turned Finish Wheelsyes
Black Exterior Meshes (Hood and Side Strake)yes
20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Blueyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Carbon Fiber Hood Ventsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Carbon Fiber Door Handlesyes
Magnum Silver Exterior Meshesyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
Measurements
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Length186.2 in.
Width75.2 in.
Curb weight4065 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Arden Green
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Cumberland Grey
  • Ming Blue
  • Lunar White
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Silver Blonde
  • Onyx Black
  • Stratus White
  • Sea Storm
  • Selene Bronze
  • Divine Red
  • Marron Black
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Quantum Silver
  • Morning Frost White
  • Hardly Green
  • Diavolo Red
  • Yellow Tang
  • Silver Fox
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Skyfall Silver
  • China Grey
  • Jet Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Volcano Red
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Concours Blue
  • Appletree Green
Interior Colors
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Bronze Metallic, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Royal Mint, premium leather
  • California Poppy, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Electron Yellow, premium leather
  • Fandango Pink, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Argento Grey, premium leather
  • Vivid Red, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
