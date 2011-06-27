Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe Consumer Reviews
James Bond's car make of choice
Neil, 04/27/2017
S 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 7AM)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
My ratings are a bit harsh compared to my actual feelings for the car, but they are objective. I LOVE my car. It's a great weekend car. It's not as fast as most other exotics, and the ride quality is VERY stiff. Handling is exceptional, as is braking. It's an elegant, beautiful piece of machinery that produces smiles everywhere you go. You feel like you are driving something special and you feel special for doing so. I have had the car for about 2.5 years and put a little over 17,000 miles on it thus far (I acquired it with 3,242 miles). Mine is not a garage queen, but rather a work of art to be enjoyed. So far I have not had any mechanical issues with the car.
