Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe Consumer Reviews

just got a 2011 vantage!

johnred14, 12/22/2010
i just bought this car and love it. it puts a smile on my face every time i get in the car. it has the nicest interior of any car in its price range and drives perfectly. my biggest complaint is that i am now spoiled when it comes to other cars.

