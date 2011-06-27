  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  5. Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 V8 Vantage
5(87%)4(6%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
Write a review
See all V8 Vantages for sale
List Price Estimate
$23,212 - $41,746
Used V8 Vantage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent - Best Sports Car I Have Owned

GK, 09/29/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have had a Porsche and numerous BMWs. For me, this is the treasured prize. The quality of the interior and refinement of the exterior combined with the reliability I have experienced to date make this the finest auto I have ever owned. One article described it best - it is 95% of the performance and 200% of the "WOW" factor of the Porsche Carrera. The cornering and straight acceleration are a notch inferior to the Porsche, but the pride of ownership and fit and finish ar far superior than anything else. Try it... you'll like it.

Report Abuse

Exclusive!!!

Vasi, 10/30/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I am another Porsche guy that switched to Aston. The last 10 years I had 5 different Porsches including the latest 997 C2S. Exclusivity is the key. Porsches are extremely common and Astons are so special. I know there is a lot of talk about reliability issues but the moment you hear the engine sound above 4000 rpm you forget about all the bad things and you get big satisfaction without even the need to go fast. A very cool car, no doubt!

Report Abuse

A Perfect Sports Car!

tdtollie, 06/01/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I waited 686 days from the date I placed my deposit until delivery of my Vantage. Was it worth the wait? You bet! I've been driving Corvettes for over 20 years and I love them...but the Vantage is so much more. Yes, the Vantage is expensive, but the style and performance are perfect. The handling on winding mountain roads is incredible. The engine sings and begs you to open the windows and turn off the great sound system. I've been driving manual transmissions my entire life and nothing comes close to this 6-speed gearbox. If you really love to drive cars and can afford the $$$, I recommend you take the plunge and go for it. I love it! I love it! I LOVE IT!!!

Report Abuse

Wonderful car

Aston Martin Vantage, 09/14/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned several different model Porsches, but none compare in looks, attention, and driving pleasure and ability than my 2007 AM Vantage. This car is quality and stunning in every way. It exudes the fact that it is hand built from bumper to bumper. The low growl when pressing the start button, and even much more so when reaching 4000 rpm, is exciting. Some say the 380 horse power engine is not enough. They must be on drugs because for a non-racer like me, it has plenty of responsiveness. The amount of positive attention and accolades you receive in driving this car is often downright embarrassing. I could write a book on overwhelming positive public reaction this car draws.

Report Abuse

A keeper

tim s, 12/25/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Have had Porsches, every thing from Boxster to TurboS, two 355 Ferraris and a Ferrari F430. This goes way past the Porsches and just under the 430.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V8 Vantages for sale

Related Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles