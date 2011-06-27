Vehicle overview

Aston Martin is not afraid of trumping its most expensive, famous and fanciest car. You'd think taking the V12 engine from its Aston Martin DBS and stuffing it into the more nimble Vantage would be a no-no, as the baby Aston would actually outdo 007's ride in almost every parameter of performance and handling while costing much less besides. Yet Aston Martin has done just that with its 2011 V12 Vantage, a measure of the company's eagerness to be respected for sports-car performance as well as GT sophistication.

The 6.0-liter V12 in question cranks out 510 horsepower, 90 more than the base V8. But since the V12 is about a foot longer than the Vantage's normal V8, Aston had to do a fair amount of engineering to shoehorn the engine beneath the Vantage's hood. Changes include a few tweaks to the front structure, cooling vents in the hood and revised suspension tuning. Overall curb weight has increased by about 150 pounds, and the car's weight distribution slightly now favors the front of the car a bit. But the V12 Vantage is definitely a sports car, with aggressively revised bodywork and carbon-ceramic brakes and more aggressive bodywork.

The rest of the 2011 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is pretty similar to the regular V8 Vantage. Inside, it's the same interior design, with impeccably finished materials. The V12 Vantage doesn't get the DBS's two-stage adjustable suspension, but you won't likely miss it. On the move, the Vantage stays glued to the road without crashing or banging as the DBS is prone to do when you select the suspension's Sport setting.

Compared to models outside the Aston family, the V12 Vantage's luster dims a little. Similarly priced exotics like the 2011 Audi R8, 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S all provide varying mixes of quicker acceleration or stronger grip. But in this company, there's really no way to lose. And if you're just looking for the ultimate driver's Aston, the V12 Vantage is the most delicious performance machine to emerge from the house that David Brown built.