  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 V12 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
$180,535
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$180,535
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$180,535
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
$180,535
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$180,535
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$180,535
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$180,535
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$180,535
Satellite Radioyes
First Aid Kityes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Fascia Trim - Microspin Alloyyes
Smokers Packyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio w/Dolby Logic IIyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Steering Wheel - Leatheryes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Fascia Trim - Gunmetalyes
Umbrellayes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Alcantara Trim - Contemporaryyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
$180,535
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$180,535
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
$180,535
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Measurements
$180,535
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3741 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width73.5 in.
Colors
$180,535
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Fox
  • White Horse
  • Black Bear
  • Silver Jubilee
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Yellow Kangaroo
  • Red Lion
  • Blue Anchor
  • Grey Bull
  • Fire Red
  • Storm Black
  • Glacial Blue
  • Morning Frost White
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • Quantum Silver
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Previous AML Color
  • Match to Sample
  • Mariana Blue
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Hardly Green
  • Magma Red
  • Amethyst Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Silver Blonde
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Jet Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Tempest Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Titanium Silver
  • Special Color
  • Slate Blue
  • Almond Green
  • DBS Special Colors
Interior Colors
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$180,535
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$180,535
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$180,535
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
