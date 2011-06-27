  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  4. Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  5. Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 V12 Vantage S
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all V12 Vantage SES for sale
List Price Estimate
$92,043 - $103,649
Used V12 Vantage S for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I swear that the engine is alive!

Andrew , 02/29/2020
2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Really, the V12VS engine is a snarling, snuffling, angry, raw meat eating beast. From start up to shut down the engine dominates this car. But that is no bad thing. Take a beautiful body, a very capable chassis, fine steering, the best carbon ceramic brakes i have ever used, a lovely quality interior and then add a soundtrack worthy of the gods and its a recipe for a wonderful ownership experience. Ok a Porsche may be technically better at 10 tenths around the bends, but offer me a nice Alpine pass and a choice of cars and I will be reaching for the Astons emotional control unit (Aston speak for the key) every single time. Enjoy these before St Greta bans them

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all V12 Vantage SES for sale

Related Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles