Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Coupe Consumer Reviews

Andrew , 02/29/2020 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7AM)

Really, the V12VS engine is a snarling, snuffling, angry, raw meat eating beast. From start up to shut down the engine dominates this car. But that is no bad thing. Take a beautiful body, a very capable chassis, fine steering, the best carbon ceramic brakes i have ever used, a lovely quality interior and then add a soundtrack worthy of the gods and its a recipe for a wonderful ownership experience. Ok a Porsche may be technically better at 10 tenths around the bends, but offer me a nice Alpine pass and a choice of cars and I will be reaching for the Astons emotional control unit (Aston speak for the key) every single time. Enjoy these before St Greta bans them