Vehicle overview

The V12 erupts with a sharp blip and a mighty roar like the crack of a whip igniting a volcano. You slot the chunky metal gear lever into 1st and unleash the 510 ferocious horses. Your back sinks into the snug suede-swathed seat and the boisterous horns of the James Bond theme blare in your head over the thunder from beneath the carbon-fiber hood. If this ever got old, it would be time to give away everything and pursue a higher plane of existence.

Now before we get any further into the superlatives, let's get to the nuts and bolts of the matter. The 2011 Aston Martin DBS is a modified version of the sexy Aston Martin DB9, and while the DBS and DB9 are certainly similar in appearance, a longer look will reveal the DBS's bulging fenders, additional air vents and more chiseled fascia. It's like comparing ruggedly handsome Daniel Craig to pretty boy Pierce Brosnan. Each is certainly compelling in its own way -- the cars, we mean -- but our preference is for toughness.

The differences don't end with styling. The DBS's 6.0-liter V12 produces 40 horsepower more than the DB9's, and thanks to its lightweight carbon-fiber body panels and other weight-saving measures, it can hit 60 mph about a half-second quicker. The retuned chassis and steering aren't all that different from the DB9's, but subtle changes have made the DBS a more communicative driving machine.

However, the DBS is more than just something to drive that makes pretty noises. The made-to-order interior is adorned with leather and faux suede, plus accents of aluminum, carbon fiber, piano-black wood and, for 2011, glass for the buttons of the center console. Customers can choose between a pair of vestigial rear seats or more useful parcel shelves that also trim weight. With either, however, two passengers will discover that the DBS lives up to its grand touring description over long journeys, with supportive seats and a two-mode adjustable suspension.

A Bentley Continental GT Speed, Ferrari California and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG will also deliver grand performances of automotive theatre, and some will cost less, so it all boils down to what sort of exotic car experience you're looking for. But we can guarantee that every time you open the swan-style doors and awaken that slumbering V12, the 2011 Aston Martin DBS will certainly feel special.