Vehicle overview

The dormant V12 awakens with a sharp blip and a mighty roar like the crack of a whip releasing an avalanche. You slot the chunky metal gear lever into 1st and unleash the 510 ferocious horses. Your back sinks into the snug Alcantara-swathed seat, your grin widens, the boisterous horns of the James Bond theme blares in your head. The 2010 Aston Martin DBS is as much an experience as it is an automobile.

The DBS is a modified version of Aston's sexy DB9 and is now available in both coupe and Volante convertible body styles for 2010. With its bulging fenders and a more chiseled fascia, the difference between the DB9 and DBS is like pretty boy Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig's tough guy in a dinner jacket -- both compelling in their own way. The differences in performance are similarly subtle. The DBS's V12 produces 40 additional horses, and with carbon-fiber body panels and other weight-saving measures, it can hit 60 mph a half-second quicker. The retuned chassis and steering aren't radically dissimilar to those of the DB9, but all of these small changes add up to a total sports car that is more communicative and thrilling.

Yet, while the DBS's tough guy credentials are clear, the "dinner jacket" bit extends beyond just the handsome styling. The made-to-order interior is adorned in leather, Alcantara and subtle accent trim of aluminum, carbon fiber, piano-black wood and even sapphire crystal. Customers can choose between a pair of vestigial rear seats or more useful parcel shelves that also save some weight. With either, however, two passengers will discover that the DBS lives up to its grand touring description over long journeys, with supportive seats and a suspension tuned to be compliant.

When it comes to exotic sports cars like the DBS, the few models available each command their own particular niche, making direct comparisons pointless. If a Bentley Continental GT Speed, Ferrari 599, Lamborghini Gallardo or Mercedes-Benz SLS also tickle your fancy, there's little apples-to-apples fodder to share. And at these prices, there's little point in dollar-to-dollar comparison, either. But every time you open its "swan doors" and fire that sonorous V12 to life, we're pretty sure the Aston DBS will impress.